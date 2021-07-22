Scotty McCreery sets September release for new album ‘Same Truck’

Scotty McCreery will release new album ‘Same Truck’ on 17th September 2021 it has been announced.

The album will feature his current hit single ‘You Time’ and the recently released ‘Why You Gotta Be Like That‘. ‘Same Truck’ is produced by Frank Rogers, Derek Wells and Aaron Eshuis.

Originally, the album was going to be announced in August, but after intense fan demand following last Friday’s release of ‘Why You Gotta Be Like That”’caused pre-sale information to leak at several key retailers, McCreery and his label both decided to announce the album early as a thank you to his fans for fervently supporting his music through the years.



“It’s gratifying to learn that my fans are so excited about my upcoming new album that they sought out pre-order information before it was ready to be announced….and got it,” said McCreery. “Thanks to Triple Tigers and the retailers for coming together quickly so we could make this official album announcement. I can’t wait to share this music with everyone.”



‘Same Truck’ features 12 songs, 10 of which were co-written by McCreery. It arrives three years after his last album ‘Seasons Change’ and marks his 10th anniversary as an entertainer.



“My last album was about me as a young man getting ready to get married,” said McCreery. “’Same Truck’ is me three years later, taking a moment to acknowledge where I am now as a 27-year-old, happily married man, sharing both what I’ve learned and where I want to go.”



In the midst of his ‘You Time Tour’, McCreery has been performing several songs from the new album in concert. “You never know how new songs are going to go over in the live show, but our audiences sure seem to enjoy them from the reaction we’re receiving,” said the North Carolina native.

The track list for ‘Same Truck’ is:

Same Truck (Scotty McCreery, Ashley Gorley, Taylor Phillips, Zach Crowell) You Time (Scotty McCreery, Frank Rogers, Aaron Eshuis) It Matters To Her (Scotty McCreery, Rhett Akins, Lee Thomas Miller) Damn Strait (Trent Tomlinson, Jim Collins) It’ll Grow On Ya (Jeremy Bussey, Jason Blaine, Taylor Phillips, Adam Wood) The Waiter (Scotty McCreery, Matthew West, Frank Rogers) Why You Gotta Be Like That (Scotty McCreery, Jordan Schmidt, James McNair) Home (Scotty McCreery, Frank Rogers, Brent Anderson, Tammi Kidd) Carolina To Me (Scotty McCreery, Jeremy Bussey, Taylor Phillips) Small Town Girl (Scotty McCreery, Ashley Gorley, Zach Crowell) That Kind of Fire (Scotty McCreery, Josh Hoge, Matt McVaney, Justin Wilson) How Ya Doin’ Up There (Scotty McCreery, Monty Criswell, Derek George, Tyler Reeve)