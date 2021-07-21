Brandi Carlile to release new album ‘In These Silent Days’ in october

Brandi Carlile will release her new studio album ‘In These Silent Days’ on 1st October 2021 on Low Country Sound / Elektra Records.

The album can be pre-ordered/pre-saved right now. The news of the new record comes alongside the release of the first single ‘Right On Time’, which features a music video directed by ‘Friends’ star Courteney Cox.

Of the album, Carlile says, “Never before have the twins and I written an album during a time of such uncertainty and quiet solitude. I never imagined that I’d feel so exposed and weird as an artist without the armor of a costume, the thrill of an applause and the platform of the sacred stage. Despite all this, the songs flowed through—pure and unperformed, loud and proud, joyful and mournful. Written in my barn during a time of deep and personal reckoning.

There’s plenty reflection…but mostly it’s a celebration.

This album is what drama mixed with joy sounds like. It’s resistance and gratitude, righteous anger and radical forgiveness. It’s the sound of these silent days.”

‘In These Silent Days’ was conceived by Carlile during quarantine with her longtime collaborators and bandmates Tim and Phil Hanseroth. It features 10 songs and was recorded at RCA Studio A in Nashville with producers Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings.

The album features Carlile (vocals, guitar, piano), Tim Hanseroth (vocals, bass), Phil Hanseroth (vocals, guitar), Cobb (guitar, percussion) and Jennings (piano, organ, synth) as well as Chris Powell (drums, percussion), Josh Neumann (strings) and special guests Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of Lucius on backing vocals on the track ‘You And Me On The Rock’.

Credit: Low Country Sound/Elektra Records

The track list for ‘In These Silent Days’ is:

1. Right On Time

2. You And Me On The Rock

3. This Time Tomorrow

4. Broken Horses

5. Letter To The Past

6. Mama Werewolf

7. When You’re Wrong

8. Stay Gentle

9. Sinners Saints And Fools

10.Throwing Good After Bad