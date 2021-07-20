Connect with us

Niko Moon to release debut album ‘Good Time’ in August

The rising star will unleash his feel-good album next month.

Published

Niko Moon will release his debut album ‘Good Time’ on 27th August 2021.

To mark the announcement, new track ‘Small Town State of Mind’ is now available to stream and download.

“My debut album ‘Good Time’ is almost here!” said Moon. “I’ve poured my heart and soul into making this record and I can’t wait for y’all to hear it! The album is ‘Good Time’ vibes front to back so put it on, grab a cold one and turn it up to 10!”

Produced by Moon alongside long-time collaborator and friend Joshua Murty, ‘Good Time’ features the #1 Platinum-certified title track as well as Moon’s latest single, ‘No Sad Songs’.

Moon is currently gearing up for his opening stint on Lady A’s ‘What A Song Can Do’ tour.

The track list for ‘Good Time’ is:

1. No Sad Songs (Niko Moon/Anna Moon/Joshua Murty/Steven Lee Olsen/Alysa Vanderheym)
2. Way Back (Niko Moon/Anna Moon/Joshua Murty)
3. Paradise to Me (Niko Moon/Anna Moon/Joshua Murty)
4. Last Call (Niko Moon/Anna Moon/Joshua Murty)
5. Dance with Me (Niko Moon/Anna Moon/Joshua Murty)
6. Good Time (Niko Moon/Jordan Minton/Anna Moon/Joshua Murty/Mark Trussell)
7. Let It Ride (Niko Moon/Anna Moon/Joshua Murty)
8. She Ain’t You (Niko Moon/Anna Moon/Joshua Murty)
9. Small Town State of Mind (Niko Moon/Anna Moon/Joshua Murty)
10. Good at Loving You (Niko Moon/Blake Bollinger/Anna Moon/Joshua Murty)
11. Without Sayin’ a Word (Niko Moon/Anna Moon/Joshua Murty)
12. Drunk Over You (Niko Moon/Anna Moon/Joshua Murty)
13. Diamond (Niko Moon/Anna Moon/Joshua Murty)
14. It’s a Great Day to Be Alive (Darrell Scott)

