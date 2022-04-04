Your Country Music Grammy Award Winners for 2022

Last night (Sunday April 3rd) was the annual (delayed) Grammy award in Las Vegas.
A week after one of the most chaotic Oscars in recent memory the Grammys seemed to revel in its technical proficiency and lack of controversy. “We’re gonna be listening to some music, we’re gonna be dancing, we’re gonna be singing, we’re gonna be keeping people’s names out of our mouths,” said host Trevor Noah in his opening monologue, acknowledging the elephant in the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Country music is always a feature of every Grammy ceremony and this year was no different, with one big winner, the incomparable Chis Stapleton. Stapleton took home 3 out of the 4 awards he was nominated for. We were thrilled to see Brothers Osborne take home a Grammy for their awesome song, ‘Younger Me’.
Performance wise, Brandi Carlile drew a standing ovation for Right on Time, a song that was nominated for ‘Record of the Year’ but eventually lost out to Silk Sonic. Here are the Country music award winners:
Best Country Album
Brothers Osborne – Skeletons
Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name
Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram – The Marfa Tapes
Sturgill Simpson – The Ballad of Dood & Juanita
Chris Stapleton – Starting Over – WINNER
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood – If I Didn’t Love You
Brothers Osborne – Younger Me – WINNER
Dan + Shay – Glad You Exist
Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris – Chasing After You
Elle King and Miranda Lambert – Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)
Best Country Song
Maren Morris – Better Than We Found It
Kacey Musgraves – Camera Roll
Chris Stapleton – Cold – WINNER
Thomas Rhett – Country Again
Walker Hayes – Fancy Like
Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name
Best Country Solo Performance
Luke Combs – Forever After All
Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name
Jason Isbell – All I Do Is Drive
Kacey Musgraves – Camera Roll
Chris Stapleton – You Should Probably Leave – WINNER
Best Bluegrass Album
Billy Strings – Renewal
Béla Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart – WINNER
The Infamous Stringdusters – A Tribute to Bill Monroe
Sturgill Simpson – Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)
Rhonda Vincent – Music Is What I See