Your Country Music Grammy Award Winners for 2022

Last night (Sunday April 3rd) was the annual (delayed) Grammy award in Las Vegas.

A week after one of the most chaotic Oscars in recent memory the Grammys seemed to revel in its technical proficiency and lack of controversy. “We’re gonna be listening to some music, we’re gonna be dancing, we’re gonna be singing, we’re gonna be keeping people’s names out of our mouths,” said host Trevor Noah in his opening monologue, acknowledging the elephant in the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Country music is always a feature of every Grammy ceremony and this year was no different, with one big winner, the incomparable Chis Stapleton. Stapleton took home 3 out of the 4 awards he was nominated for. We were thrilled to see Brothers Osborne take home a Grammy for their awesome song, ‘Younger Me’.

Performance wise, Brandi Carlile drew a standing ovation for Right on Time, a song that was nominated for ‘Record of the Year’ but eventually lost out to Silk Sonic. Here are the Country music award winners:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Best Country Album

Brothers Osborne – Skeletons

Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name

Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram – The Marfa Tapes

Sturgill Simpson – The Ballad of Dood & Juanita

Chris Stapleton – Starting Over – WINNER

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood – If I Didn’t Love You

Brothers Osborne – Younger Me – WINNER

Dan + Shay – Glad You Exist

Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris – Chasing After You

Elle King and Miranda Lambert – Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)

Best Country Song

Maren Morris – Better Than We Found It

Kacey Musgraves – Camera Roll

Chris Stapleton – Cold – WINNER

Thomas Rhett – Country Again

Walker Hayes – Fancy Like

Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name

Best Country Solo Performance

Luke Combs – Forever After All

Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name

Jason Isbell – All I Do Is Drive

Kacey Musgraves – Camera Roll

Chris Stapleton – You Should Probably Leave – WINNER

Best Bluegrass Album

Billy Strings – Renewal

Béla Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart – WINNER

The Infamous Stringdusters – A Tribute to Bill Monroe

Sturgill Simpson – Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)

Rhonda Vincent – Music Is What I See