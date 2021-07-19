Connect with us

EF Country Podcast Episode 93: How does the Opry chose its members?

Pip and Laura take a look at how the iconic place chooses its members.

Published

Carly Pearce
Credit: Allister Ann

Following the recent news that Carly Pearce has been invited to be the next member of the Grand Ole Opry, Pip and Laura look into how the iconic Country music institution chooses its members.

On this week’s episode of the EF Country Podcast, we discuss the history of the Opry and talk about the potential strategy it’s using to open up Country music to a younger audience. We also look back at the original members and make our predictions for members of the future.

Listen to Episode 93 now

