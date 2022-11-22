Niko Moon announces a new baby and a new tour!

Niko Moon has announced his ‘Ain’t No Better Place’ tour 2023, which starts on January 19th in Spokane, WA.

The 25-date trek features Dylan Schneider and Lauren Weintraub as support on select dates. Fan club ticket presale tickets are available now with general on-sale available today (Tuesday 22nd November) at 10:00 a.m. local venue time. For more information, visit NikoMoon.com.

The first-time father recently welcomed daughter, Lily, with his wife and frequent collaborator, Anna. Together the pair wrote and recorded “I Can’t Wait to Love You” in anticipation of Lily’s arrival. The poignant lullaby, lovingly arranged over Lily’s own heartbeat, captures the excitement, wonder, emotion, and anticipation of expecting.

In addition to selling out venues across the country and bringing his high-energy live show to countless fairs and festivals, Moon is hard at work writing and recording the follow-up to his acclaimed 2021 debut album ‘Good Time’, named for his double-Platinum, No. 1 hit single.

NIKO MOON AIN’T NO BETTER PLACE TOUR 2023

1/19/23 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory+

1/20/23 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory+

1/21/23 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot+

1/24/23 – West Hollywood, CA – The Roxy+

1/26/23 – San Jose, CA – Club Rodeo+

1/27/23 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory+

1/28/23 – Las Vegas, NV – Stoney’s Rockin’ Country+

2/9/23 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl+

2/10/23 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room+

2/11/23 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre+

2/16/23 – Columbia, MO – The Blue Note+

2/17/23 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman+

2/18/23 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall+

2/23/23 – Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall+

2/24/23 – Saint Louis, MO – Ballpark Village+

2/25/23 – Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall+

3/2/23 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club*

3/3/23 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount*

3/4/23 – Richmond, VA – The National*

3/23/23 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater+

3/24/23 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave Hall+

3/25/23 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place+

4/14/23 – Tulsa, OK – Club Brady at the Tulsa Theatre+

4/27/23 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater+

4/28/23 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren+

+Dylan Schneider

*Lauren Weintraub