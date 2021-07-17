Connect with us

Chucky

TV

‘Chucky’ – watch the teaser for the upcoming TV series

The killer doll is heading to the small screen.

A teaser has been released for ‘Chucky‘, the upcoming small screen spin-off of the hit horror franchise ‘Child’s Play’.

In the short teaser, we see Chucky being sold at a garage sale and it doesn’t take long before he’s armed with a butcher knife, ready to cause mayhem.

The official synopsis for the series is:

After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies – and allies – from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

‘Chucky’ is produced by UCP and executive produced by creator Don Mancini (‘Hannibal’, SYFY’s ‘CHANNEL ZERO’), David Kirschner (‘Hocus Pocus’, ‘Frailty’), Nick Antosca (Hulu’s ‘The Act’, SYFY’s ‘CHANNEL ZERO’) and Harley Peyton (‘Twin Peaks’, SYFY’s ‘CHANNEL ZERO’).

The series will star franchise favourites Brad Dourif, Jennifer Tilly, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise McCarthy and Fiona Dourif.

Mancini, who penned the film franchise, will also write the adaptation, serve as showrunner and direct the first episode.

The full trailer will debut on 28th July 2021 during Comic-Con. ‘Chucky’ will premiere on SYFY and USA in the US on 12th October 2021.

