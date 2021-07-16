Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Music

James Blunt announces Greatest Hits album and 2022 UK tour

The album will span his 17-year career.

Published

James Blunt
Credit: Atlantic Records

James Blunt will release greatest hits album, ‘The Stars Beneath My Feet (2004 – 2021)’ on 19th November via Atlantic Records.

The collection celebrates Blunt’s 17-year career, which has seen him sell more than 23 million albums worldwide. Alongside the hits, the release will feature four new songs – ‘Love Under Pressure’, ‘Unstoppable’, ‘Adrenaline’ and ‘I Came For Love’ – as well as four live performances from around the world.

Along with the album announcement, Blunt will embark on a huge UK arena tour in 2022.

Blunt reflects, “Amazingly, I’m releasing my Greatest Hits. I wanted to call it “Greatest Hit (& Songs I Wish You’d Heard)”, but the good people at Atlantic Records suggested I call it something more sensible, so it’s called “The Stars Beneath My Feet”. If you’d ever wished that James Blunt had only ever released one album – this is that album. It’s 30 awesome songs, including live performances from Glastonbury and elsewhere, and four new songs. To celebrate its release, I’ll be heading out to tour the world all next year. I can’t wait to see you then.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

As well as his huge 2022 greatest hits UK arena tour, Blunt and his band will be one of the highlights of this summer during his string of highly anticipated rescheduled UK dates. The tour includes a must-see date at the Royal Albert Hall on 23rd July, the first full-capacity concert at the venue as part of its 150th anniversary celebrations.

James Blunt plays the following 2022 UK arena dates:

February 2022

Thu 3rd  Brighton, Brighton Centre
Fri 4th  Manchester, AO Arena
Sat 5th  London, SSE Wembley Arena
Mon 7th  Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
Tue 8th  Hull, Bonus Arena
Thu 10th  Birmingham, Resort World
Fri 11th  Leeds, First Direct Arena
Sat 12th Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Sun 13th  Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

James Blunt - The Stars Beneath My Feet
Credit: Atlantic Records

‘The Stars Beneath My Feet (2004-2021)’ track listing is:

1.           Love Under Pressure
2.           1973
3.           Wisemen
4.           Same Mistake
5.           You’re Beautiful
6.           Monsters
7.           Tears And Rain
8.           Bonfire Heart
9.           I Really Want You (live in New York)
10.         The Truth
11.         Heart To Heart
12.         Champions
13.         Postcards
14.         No Bravery (live in London)
15.         Adrenaline
16.         Smoke Signals
17.         Unstoppable
18.         Goodbye My Lover
19.         Coz I Love You (live at Glastonbury)
20.         So Long, Jimmy
21.         Carry You Home
22.         The Greatest
23.         High
24.         Don’t Give Me Those Eyes
25.         OK
26.         Stay The Night
27.         Bartender
28.         Cold
29.         Where Is My Mind? (live in Paris)
30.         I Came For Love

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

The Booklights The Booklights

EF Country

Premiere: watch The Booklights’ music video for ‘My Woman, the Almanac’

The New York City based quartet premiere their video right here.

1 day ago
Jeff Timmons Jeff Timmons

Music

Interview: Jeff Timmons talks about the return of 98 Degrees and his solo career

We chat to the singer as the band make their return with new music.

2 days ago
Professor T Professor T

TV

‘Professor T’ – ITV reveal first-look trailer for new Ben Miller series

Get your first glimpse at Ben Miller in action.

6 days ago
Midland Midland

EF Country

Midland – ‘The Last Resort’ review

The five-track 'collection' lands on Friday.

1 day ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you