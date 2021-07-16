James Blunt announces Greatest Hits album and 2022 UK tour

James Blunt will release greatest hits album, ‘The Stars Beneath My Feet (2004 – 2021)’ on 19th November via Atlantic Records.

The collection celebrates Blunt’s 17-year career, which has seen him sell more than 23 million albums worldwide. Alongside the hits, the release will feature four new songs – ‘Love Under Pressure’, ‘Unstoppable’, ‘Adrenaline’ and ‘I Came For Love’ – as well as four live performances from around the world.

Along with the album announcement, Blunt will embark on a huge UK arena tour in 2022.

Blunt reflects, “Amazingly, I’m releasing my Greatest Hits. I wanted to call it “Greatest Hit (& Songs I Wish You’d Heard)”, but the good people at Atlantic Records suggested I call it something more sensible, so it’s called “The Stars Beneath My Feet”. If you’d ever wished that James Blunt had only ever released one album – this is that album. It’s 30 awesome songs, including live performances from Glastonbury and elsewhere, and four new songs. To celebrate its release, I’ll be heading out to tour the world all next year. I can’t wait to see you then.”

As well as his huge 2022 greatest hits UK arena tour, Blunt and his band will be one of the highlights of this summer during his string of highly anticipated rescheduled UK dates. The tour includes a must-see date at the Royal Albert Hall on 23rd July, the first full-capacity concert at the venue as part of its 150th anniversary celebrations.

James Blunt plays the following 2022 UK arena dates:

February 2022

Thu 3rd Brighton, Brighton Centre

Fri 4th Manchester, AO Arena

Sat 5th London, SSE Wembley Arena

Mon 7th Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Tue 8th Hull, Bonus Arena

Thu 10th Birmingham, Resort World

Fri 11th Leeds, First Direct Arena

Sat 12th Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Sun 13th Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

Credit: Atlantic Records

‘The Stars Beneath My Feet (2004-2021)’ track listing is:

1. Love Under Pressure

2. 1973

3. Wisemen

4. Same Mistake

5. You’re Beautiful

6. Monsters

7. Tears And Rain

8. Bonfire Heart

9. I Really Want You (live in New York)

10. The Truth

11. Heart To Heart

12. Champions

13. Postcards

14. No Bravery (live in London)

15. Adrenaline

16. Smoke Signals

17. Unstoppable

18. Goodbye My Lover

19. Coz I Love You (live at Glastonbury)

20. So Long, Jimmy

21. Carry You Home

22. The Greatest

23. High

24. Don’t Give Me Those Eyes

25. OK

26. Stay The Night

27. Bartender

28. Cold

29. Where Is My Mind? (live in Paris)

30. I Came For Love