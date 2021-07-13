Watch: John Smith releases music video for ‘To The Shore’

Singer-songwriter John Smith has released the music video for his new single ‘To The Shore’, which is taken from his latest album ‘The Fray‘.

Speaking about the track and the video, Smith shares:

“‘To The Shore’ is a song about looking forward, knowing that the opposite can be dangerous. We miss so much of what is happening around us, when we become complacent. When times get rough, it’s about accepting and even welcoming the deluge. Knowing that we can learn from it, in order to grow stronger.

I wrote this song on a rainy day in London, at a time when the political landscape was shifting in the UK. Certain aspects of my freedom as a musician were being taken away, right before my eyes. I was reflecting on how I used to take those privileges for granted, and that hard times would be coming my way… it would be a hard responsibility to face up to them. Little did I know the pandemic was just around the corner! I think that, in a way, this song helped me to prepare myself for the road ahead.

The song is about the importance of staying positive; recognising what you have, understanding what you need, and more importantly what you don’t need… and moving on.

With thanks to the many people who contributed to make this video, sending in videos of shores across the world…”

Alongside the video, Smith has announced tour dates for September. You can catch him at the following dates:

14 Cardiff The Globe

15 Bristol St George’s

16 Corsham The Pound Arts Centre

17 London Kings Palace

18 Brighton Unitarian Church

21 Colchester Arts Centre

22 Birmingham Hare & Hounds

23 Leicester Y Theatre

24 Reading South Street Arts Centre

25 Liverpool Royal Philharmonic

27 Glasgow Stereo

28 Newcastle Gosforth Civic Centre

29 York National Theatre For Early Music

30 Manchester The Stoller Hall