Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

John Smith

Music

Watch: John Smith debuts music video for ‘Hold On’

The video was filmed in the Welsh countryside.

Published

John Smith has released the music video for his song ‘Hold On’.

Directed by Chris “MUG5” Maguire and Nastassja Simone – with Richard Shelton at the helm as Director of Photography – the video was filmed in the Welsh countryside. It was dreamt up as an ode to “Hiraeth,” a Welsh word without a direct English translation.

“Their concept of an ode to ‘Hiraeth’ married perfectly with the message of the song”, he says of the video team. “I was delighted to get out into the peaks of North Wales for the day. Late in the afternoon, the mist crept over the mountaintop, enshrouding us completely; it was as though Mother Nature herself had decided to direct the shoot.”

‘Hold On’ is one of the highlights from Smith’s recent album ‘The Fray’ and it features The Staves’ Jessica Steveley-Taylor.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Smith has also announced a 14-date tour of the UK for this autumn. The dates in September are:

14 – Cardiff The Globe

15 – Bristol St George’s

16 – Corsham The Pound Arts Centre

17 – London Kings Palace

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

18 – Brighton Unitarian Church

21 – Colchester Arts Centre

22 – Birmingham Hare & Hounds

23 – Leicester Y Theatre

24 – Reading South Street Arts Centre

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

25 – Liverpool Royal Philharmonic

27 – Glasgow Stereo

28 – Newcastle Gosforth Civic Centre

29 – York National Theatre For Early Music

30 – Manchester The Stoller Hall

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tickets are available at https://www.johnsmithjohnsmith.com/shows  

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Graham Norton Graham Norton

Arts

‘The Graham Norton Book Club’ to launch on Audible in May

The series will include 10 episodes.

7 days ago
Lauren Housley Lauren Housley

EF Country

Interview: Lauren Housley on new Album ‘Girl From The North’, livestreams and touring plans

We spoke to the singer-songwriter as she releases her third LP.

5 days ago
Walter Presents: The King of Warsaw Walter Presents: The King of Warsaw

TV

Walter Presents partners with the 19th Kinoteka Polish Film Festival to premiere two series

'Raven' and 'The King of Warsaw' will both premiere during the festival.

6 days ago
Let Him Go Let Him Go

Uncategorized

‘Let Him Go’: Kevin Costner talks about working with director Thomas Bezucha

Watch an exclusive clip from the home entertainment release bonus features.

5 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you