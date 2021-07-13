James Taylor announces UK tour for January and February 2022

Iconic singer-songwriter James Taylor will be bringing his All-Star Band over to the UK in 2022 for a tour it has been announced.

His first time playing in the UK since 2018, Taylor will perform a seven-date UK tour that opens on 27th January 2022 at Leeds First Direct Arena. It will culminate in two-nights at Hammersmith Eventim Apollo on 4th and 5th of February.

Taylor’s classic songs include ‘You’ve Got A Friend’, ‘Fire and Rain’ and ‘Sweet Baby James’ to name a few. They have had a profound influence on songwriters and music lovers from all walks of life.

Taylor recently won his sixth Grammy award for Best Tradition Pop Vocal Album for his latest album ‘American Standard’.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The full tour dates are:

January 2022

27th – Leeds First Direct Arena

29th – Manchester O2 Apollo

30th – Glasgow SEC Armadillo

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

February 2022

Feb 1st – Brighton Centre

Feb 2nd – Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Feb 4th/5th – Hammersmith Eventim Apollo

Tickets are on sale at 9am on Friday 16th July 2021.