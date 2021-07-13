James Taylor announces UK tour for January and February 2022

Iconic singer-songwriter James Taylor will be bringing his All-Star Band over to the UK in 2022 for a tour it has been announced.
His first time playing in the UK since 2018, Taylor will perform a seven-date UK tour that opens on 27th January 2022 at Leeds First Direct Arena. It will culminate in two-nights at Hammersmith Eventim Apollo on 4th and 5th of February.
Taylor’s classic songs include ‘You’ve Got A Friend’, ‘Fire and Rain’ and ‘Sweet Baby James’ to name a few. They have had a profound influence on songwriters and music lovers from all walks of life.
Taylor recently won his sixth Grammy award for Best Tradition Pop Vocal Album for his latest album ‘American Standard’.
The full tour dates are:
January 2022
27th – Leeds First Direct Arena
29th – Manchester O2 Apollo
30th – Glasgow SEC Armadillo
February 2022
Feb 1st – Brighton Centre
Feb 2nd – Birmingham Resorts World Arena
Feb 4th/5th – Hammersmith Eventim Apollo
Tickets are on sale at 9am on Friday 16th July 2021.