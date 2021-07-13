Kane Brown and blackbear release new single ‘Memory’

Country star Kane Brown has teamed up with singer-songwriter-producer blackbear for new song ‘Memory’, which is out now.

Produced by Andrew Goldstein and blackbear and written by Brown, Matthew Musto (blackbear), Andrew Goldstein, Joe Kirkland and Ernest Smith, ‘Memory’ follows Brown’s 2x Platinum hits ‘Be Like That’ featuring Swae Lee and Khalid and ‘One Thing Right’ with famed DJ Marshmello.

Those songs have amassed over 567 million and 1.01 billion on-demand streams worldwide, respectively.

Recently, Brown graced the cover of Billboard’s Country Power Player issue while his collaboration with Chris Young, ‘Famous Friends’ hit No. 1 at country radio this week.

The video for ‘Memory’ is directed by ACM and CMT Music Award winner Alex Alvga. It’s broadcast premiere was on MTV Live, MTVU, CMT and on the ViacomCBS Times Square billboard in New York.

Brown recently announced his ‘Blessed & Free Tour’, marking the first time a country artist will bring a headlining tour to all 29 NBA Arenas, including New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and Los Angeles’ STAPLES Center which he sold-out in January 2020, one of only 11 country artists to accomplish this.

For tickets and more information please visit www.kanebrownmusic.com.