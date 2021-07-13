Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Lily Rose

EF Country

Watch: Lily Rose debuts live performance of ‘Villain’

The rising star drops an electric live performance.

Published

Rising Country star Lily Rose has debuted a live performance of her hit song ‘Villain’.

Originally released in December 2020, ‘Villain’ catapulted Rose into the Country scene and has picked up more than 50 million global streams. It also landed her a record deal with Big Loud / Back Blocks Music / Republic Records.

The single went on to make its debut on country radio in March and has seen continued success on the airplay charts. The video, shot at The Warehouse and directed by Justin Clough, captures the essence of Rose’s high-energy live shows and drops in the midst of her stacked summer full of festivals and headlining shows.

Rose is gearing up to join Chris Lane’s ‘Fill Them Boots’ tour this fall.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Watch the live performance at the top of this article.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Spice Girls Spice Girls

Music

The Ultimate Spice Girls Poll – vote for your favourites now!

We really, really want you to vote in our poll!

4 days ago
Mads Mikkelsen Mads Mikkelsen

Film

Mads Mikkelsen – his 5 biggest box office hits

The Danish actor is a favourite with film fans - here's his biggest films so far.

6 days ago
Adam Lambert Adam Lambert

Music

The Ultimate Adam Lambert Poll – cast your vote now

Cast your vote in our ultimate Adam Lambert poll.

7 days ago
Alom Shaha Alom Shaha

Arts

Alom Shaha – ‘Mr Shaha’s Marvellous Machines’ review

Alom Shaha returns with seventeen great ideas for home-made machines.

5 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you