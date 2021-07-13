Watch: Lily Rose debuts live performance of ‘Villain’

Rising Country star Lily Rose has debuted a live performance of her hit song ‘Villain’.

Originally released in December 2020, ‘Villain’ catapulted Rose into the Country scene and has picked up more than 50 million global streams. It also landed her a record deal with Big Loud / Back Blocks Music / Republic Records.

The single went on to make its debut on country radio in March and has seen continued success on the airplay charts. The video, shot at The Warehouse and directed by Justin Clough, captures the essence of Rose’s high-energy live shows and drops in the midst of her stacked summer full of festivals and headlining shows.

Rose is gearing up to join Chris Lane’s ‘Fill Them Boots’ tour this fall.

Watch the live performance at the top of this article.