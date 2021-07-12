Connect with us

Nina Nesbitt

Music

Nina Nesbitt returns with new single ‘Summer Fling’

The song is available now.

Published

Nina Nesbitt has released new single ‘Summer Fling’, which is available to stream and download now.

The sun-soaked, gloriously hazy ‘Summer Fling’ is a confident statement of intent, all nostalgic ‘80s synths and knowing nods to ABBA. It was written and produced solely by Nesbitt, whose half-Scottish, half-Swedish heritage feels apt for an artist uniquely able to balance bright alt-pop with confessional singer-songwriter lyrics.

“’Summer Fling’ is inspired by wanting to escape,” she says of the song, which was created in lockdown. “I always caught myself dreaming of going back to Sweden to spend the summer there, so it’s a fantasy of that world. Where there’s no stress.’

Directed by Wolf James (Bastille, Clean Bandit), the accompanying video for ‘Summer Fling’ is Nesbitt’s biggest and most ambitious to date. It’s a dreamlike imagining of midsummer love, which features dazzling choreography from Nesbitt as she uses her background as a gymnast to deliver a stunning performance from an aerial hoop. Its visual aesthetic is inspired by her Swedish roots and feels intriguingly out-of-time: on one hand modern and neon, on the other timelessly vintage, but all the while fantastical and hallucinogenic.

Building on the success of her album ‘The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change’, ‘Summer Fling’ is the first taste of more new music to come.

In this article:
