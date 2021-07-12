Olivia Evans makes pop debut with ‘Of Course I Do’

Olivia Evans, the daughter of Country star Sara Evans, has released her debut single ‘Of Course I Do’.

Available to download and stream now, ‘Of Course I Do’ was produced by Nash Overstreet who co-wrote with Evans and Shane Stevens. The infectious summer bop is inspired by teenage rebellion and late ’80s pop.

“I just wanted to write a teenage pop anthem,” Evans explained. “You know, what every girl does at least once in her life, when you date the wrong person. The song is just so fun, and you can dance to it, but at the same time with super cool lyrics.”



The music video for ‘Of Course I Do’ premiered via People earlier and is directed by Evans’ former Mountain Brook High School classmate and current Savannah College of Art and Design student Jake Gilbert. Filmed in Nashville, Evans channels both the naivete and rebellious vibes of Olivia Newton John’s character Sandy Olsson in ‘Grease’.



‘Of Course I Do’ is the first song from Evans’ forthcoming five-song EP. She co-wrote every track – all fueled by a break-up.



“I kind of pulled a Taylor Swift,” Evans said. “I’m not saying this lightly. I genuinely was like, ‘Okay, you broke my heart. I’m going to get famous. I’m going to write songs about you.’”



Evans and her siblings grew up watching their mom on stage. In 2019, she and her brother Avery joined Sara to form the Barker Family Band, named after the country singer’s husband, Jay Barker. The band released music and played a limited run of shows, which gave Evans her first turn in the spotlight. The experiment was so successful that Sara added Olivia to her band as a background singer.