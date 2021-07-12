‘Black Widow’ takes $215m in its opening weekend

Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Widow’ has debuted to an estimated total of more than $215m globally in its first weekend.

The film took $80m in domestic box office, $78m in international box office and over $60m in Disney+ Premiere Access consumer spend globally. ‘Black Widow’ IMAX Review

‘Black Widow’, starring Scarlett Johansson, is the largest domestic box office opening since the COVID-19 pandemic began and the largest domestic opening weekend since ‘Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker’ in December 2019.

The combined theatrical and Disney+ Premier Access opening makes ‘Black Widow’ the only film to surpass $100m in domestic consumer spend on opening weekend since the start of the pandemic. It is the highest domestic opening weekend for a Marvel Cinematic Universe origin story after ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Captain Marvel’.

“Once again, Marvel has delivered an exceptional film to the delight of fans worldwide with Black Widow achieving numerous milestones in the current marketplace,” said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. “Black Widow’s strong performance this weekend affirms our flexible distribution strategy of making franchise films available in theaters for a true cinematic experience and, as COVID concerns continue globally, providing choice to consumers who prefer to watch at home on Disney+.”

“It’s incredible to see audiences enjoying Black Widow after two years without a new Marvel Studios film, and this spectacular opening weekend shows just how eager fans have been to see this beloved Avenger in her own story. There’s no question it’s been worth the wait – Cate Shortland, Scarlett Johansson, and the Marvel Studios team have delivered an exceptional film that continues a legacy of creative excellence as the Marvel Cinematic Universe expands and enters a new era,” said Alan Bergman, Chairman, and Disney Studios Content.

Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Joining Johansson in the new feature film are Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina. ‘Black Widow’ – the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.

‘Black Widow’ follows the successful recent launches of the Disney+ original MCU series ‘WandaVision’, ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’, and ‘Loki’.