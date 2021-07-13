Disney & Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’ debuts trailer – watch it now

The trailer and first poster have been released for Disney and Pixar’s upcoming all-new original feature ‘Turning Red’.

The film, from Pixar Animation Studios’ director Domee Shi (‘Bao’) is produced by Lindsey Collins.

Young actress Rosalie Chiang lends her voice to Mei Lee, a 13-year-old who suddenly poofs into a giant red panda when she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS). Sandra Oh (‘The Chair’, ‘Killing Eve’) voices Mei Lee’s protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, who is never far from her daughter – an unfortunate reality for the teenager.

Take a look at the poster for ‘Turning Red’ below:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Credit: Disney & Pixar

Disney and Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’ releases 11th March 2022.