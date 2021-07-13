Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Turning Red

Film

Disney & Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’ debuts trailer – watch it now

Sandra Oh is among the voice cast.

Published

The trailer and first poster have been released for Disney and Pixar’s upcoming all-new original feature ‘Turning Red’.

The film, from Pixar Animation Studios’ director Domee Shi (‘Bao’) is produced by Lindsey Collins.

Young actress Rosalie Chiang lends her voice to Mei Lee, a 13-year-old who suddenly poofs into a giant red panda when she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS). Sandra Oh (‘The Chair’, ‘Killing Eve’) voices Mei Lee’s protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, who is never far from her daughter – an unfortunate reality for the teenager.

Take a look at the poster for ‘Turning Red’ below:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Turning Red
Credit: Disney & Pixar

Disney and Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’ releases 11th March 2022.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Spice Girls Spice Girls

Music

The Ultimate Spice Girls Poll – vote for your favourites now!

We really, really want you to vote in our poll!

4 days ago
Mads Mikkelsen Mads Mikkelsen

Film

Mads Mikkelsen – his 5 biggest box office hits

The Danish actor is a favourite with film fans - here's his biggest films so far.

6 days ago
Adam Lambert Adam Lambert

Music

The Ultimate Adam Lambert Poll – cast your vote now

Cast your vote in our ultimate Adam Lambert poll.

7 days ago
Alom Shaha Alom Shaha

Arts

Alom Shaha – ‘Mr Shaha’s Marvellous Machines’ review

Alom Shaha returns with seventeen great ideas for home-made machines.

5 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you