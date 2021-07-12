Alana Springsteen debuts new song ‘Zero Trucks’

Rising star Alana Springsteen has released new song ‘Zero Trucks’, a feisty kiss-off wrapped in Country/pop.

Credited as co-writer, co-producer, and acoustic guitarist, Springsteen wrote with Walker Hayes and Joe Clemmons, and tacked production alongside Jerry Flowers and Jared Keim.

A sunny, upbeat anthem for the ultimate comeback summer, its swerving groove will get you hooked while an only-in-Country turn of phrase is all about learning that a breakup doesn’t have to bring you down. In fact, it can set you free.

“I’ve always relied on music to get me through. Sometimes you want to sit in the sadness and other times you want to escape. What I love about ‘Zero Trucks’ is that it’s a lighthearted reminder that endings can bring freedom – nudging you closer to the person you want to be and the people you want to be with,” shares Springsteen. “The whole process of creating this song, from writing with Walker [Hayes] and Joe [Clemmons], to producing with Jerry [Flowers] and Jared [Keim], plus shooting the music video (stay tuned!) with all of my friends brought me so much joy. I can only hope it brings that same happiness to others.”

‘Zero Trucks’ follows the release of ‘California’ and ‘Trying Not To’ featuring Roman Alexander.

Springsteen will next appear at Watershed Music and Camping Festival (30/07-01/08) in George, WA, on the Next From Nashville stage.