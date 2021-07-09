Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Film

Matthew Vaughn to direct action franchise ‘Argylle’ starring Henry Cavill

The film is based on the upcoming spy novel of the same name.

Published

Henry Cavill
Credit: Warner Bros

British studio MARV has announced that Matthew Vaughn’s ‘Argylle’ will start shooting in Europe this August.

The big-budget action film stars Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, and Samuel L. Jackson. It will also mark the acting debut of singing sensation Dua Lipa, who will also provide original music for the title track and score.

The film, based on the soon to be launched spy novel ‘Argylle’ from author Ellie Conway, follows the world’s greatest spy ‘Argylle’ as he is caught up in a globe-trotting adventure. ‘Argylle’ will be the first of at least three films in the franchise and is set in America, London and multiple locations across the world.

Conway’s debut thriller is scheduled to be published in a major launch in 2022 by Transworld Publishers Ltd, a division of Penguin Random House.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Matthew Vaughn (the ‘Kingsman’ franchise) will direct from a script written by Jason Fuchs (‘Wonder Woman’, ‘Ice Age: Continental Drift’), produced by MARV and Vaughn’s regular collaborators Adam Bohling and David Reid, as well as Fuchs. Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, Claudia Vaughn and Adam Fishbach will serve as executive producers.

Matthew Vaughn commented, “When I read this early draft manuscript I felt it was the most incredible and original spy franchise since Ian Fleming’s books of the 50s. This is going to reinvent the spy genre.”

Zygi Kamasa, CEO of MARV said, “We are delighted that we will be starting our fourth, and by far the biggest, feature film production since the start of the global pandemic. It demonstrates both our desire to scale up our production activity and our ambition to continue to launch new franchises beyond the Kingsman series of films.”

MARV is in post-production on ‘Tetri’s, directed by Jon S. Baird and starring Taron Egerton, which it is producing for Apple; ‘Silent Night’, directed by Camille Griffin and starring Keira Knightley and Lily-Rose Depp, and action comedy ‘School Fight’, directed by acclaimed stunt director Damien Walters.

‘The King’s Man’, the prequel to the Kingsman movies starring Ralph Fiennes, is scheduled to be released theatrically by Disney in December 2021.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Luke Evans - The Hobbit Luke Evans - The Hobbit

Film

Luke Evans’ Top 5 box office hits

We take a look at the Welsh actor's top grossing films.

4 days ago
Elite Elite

TV

5 Netflix shows in Spanish you need to binge now

From 'Elite' to 'Valeria', we've got something for everyone.

4 days ago
Baptiste Baptiste

TV

‘Baptiste’ final series to launch this month – watch the trailer

The whole series will be available on iPlayer to binge.

7 days ago
Adam Lambert Adam Lambert

Music

The Ultimate Adam Lambert Poll – cast your vote now

Cast your vote in our ultimate Adam Lambert poll.

2 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you