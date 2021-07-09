Connect with us

Here Today

Film

Billy Crystal’s ‘here Today’ to close EIFF 2021 – watch the trailer

The comedy drama will close this year’s festival.

Published

Billy Crystal’s ‘Here Today’ has been confirmed for the Closing Gala at Edinburgh International Film Festival 2021 (EIFF 2021).

The film stars Crystal, Tiffany Haddish, Penn Badgley, Laura Benanti, Louisa Krause. Directed by Billy Crystal. 

Veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz (Billy  Crystal) forms an unlikely  yet hilarious and touching friendship with New York singer Emma Payge (Tiffany Haddish) in  the  new comedy- drama ‘Here Today’.

Emma – the unlikely recipient of a prize to have lunch with the comedy legend, despite not knowing who he is – gets off to a rocky start with Charlie (think seafood allergy, a hospital visit, and an epi pen). Before long, each finds in the other a sort of soul mate, forging a deep bond that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of friendship, love and trust.

Billy Crystal says: “I’m thrilled that ‘Here Today’ has been selected to close the Edinburgh International Film Festival 2021. To have an audience sit inside a cinema together and share the experience of this film after these unusual times makes me very happy.”

Nick Varley, Lead Guest Programmer of Edinburgh International Film Festival added: “We are thrilled to be closing this year’s festival with ‘Here Today’. Billy Crystal has created a wonderfully charming and touching film about friendship and growing old. The onscreen chemistry between him and Tiffany Haddish is just a joy to watch. Bring your hankies and prepare to shed tears of laughter and sadness”

‘Here Today’ is written by Crystal & Alan  Zweibel and inspired by the Short Story ‘The  Prize’ by Alan Zweibel.

‘Here Today’ will be released by Sony Pictures Releasing UK, and will be in cinemas nationwide on 3rd September 2021

Tickets for the Closing Gala will go on sale with the full EIFF 2021 programme launch on 28th July. The 74th edition of EIFF runs from 18th – 25th August 2021.

