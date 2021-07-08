Connect with us

Gasoline & Matches to release new single ‘Never Have I Ever’ this month

The new single arrives on 19th July.

Gasoline & Matches
Credit: Gasoline & Matches

Gasoline & Matches, the British Country Music Association winning duo from Birmingham, will release new single ‘Never Have I Ever’ on 19th July 2021.

The single features Sarah Jory on Pedal Steel and it’s described as a drinking song ‘written for every member of the audience’. Showcasing infectious guitar licks and humorous lyrics, it’s already proven a massive hit with their loyal supporters at live shows.

Throughout 2020, Gasoline & Matches recorded new material and ‘Never Have I Ever’ is the start of a new chapter for the duo.

Hailing from Birmingham, Sally Rea and Steve Marks initially met years ago when their paths crossed in a guitar shop. Enlisting the help of experienced producer Gavin Monaghan (Robert Plant, Ryan Adams, Editors) their high energy, country rock sound was born.

Their debut single ‘Fool’s Gold’ reached Number 1 in the UK iTunes Country Chart and the duo gained momentum when they were named amongst BBC Introducing’s West Midlands Sounds of 2019.

They have toured extensively with a host of international artists and UK country music alumni and shared the stage with Nashville legend Phil Vassar and enjoyed main stage appearances ahead of Lindsay Ell, Don McLean, Jessie J and Kaiser Chiefs.

