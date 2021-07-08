Gasoline & Matches to release new single ‘Never Have I Ever’ this month

Gasoline & Matches, the British Country Music Association winning duo from Birmingham, will release new single ‘Never Have I Ever’ on 19th July 2021.

The single features Sarah Jory on Pedal Steel and it’s described as a drinking song ‘written for every member of the audience’. Showcasing infectious guitar licks and humorous lyrics, it’s already proven a massive hit with their loyal supporters at live shows.

Throughout 2020, Gasoline & Matches recorded new material and ‘Never Have I Ever’ is the start of a new chapter for the duo.

Hailing from Birmingham, Sally Rea and Steve Marks initially met years ago when their paths crossed in a guitar shop. Enlisting the help of experienced producer Gavin Monaghan (Robert Plant, Ryan Adams, Editors) their high energy, country rock sound was born.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Their debut single ‘Fool’s Gold’ reached Number 1 in the UK iTunes Country Chart and the duo gained momentum when they were named amongst BBC Introducing’s West Midlands Sounds of 2019.

They have toured extensively with a host of international artists and UK country music alumni and shared the stage with Nashville legend Phil Vassar and enjoyed main stage appearances ahead of Lindsay Ell, Don McLean, Jessie J and Kaiser Chiefs.