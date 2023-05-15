Gasoline and Matches to release new Country/Rock fused song ‘Afraid to Fall’

Gasoline and Matches are set to release their eagerly awaited new single ‘Afraid to Fall’ on Friday 2nd June. Featuring a chorus that’s destined for a stadium sing-along, it will resonate with those who have ever been stuck in the friendship zone!

Featuring Spaghetti Western electric guitar and castanets that set the scene, “Afraid to Fall” is heavy on emotion and rich in vocal harmony. It fuses Country with Rock, and Lady A, Keith Urban, and Bryan Adams influences can be heard throughout.

Cedit: Gasoline & Matches

This multi-award winning British band combines clever hooks and relatable lyrics with serious musicianship. Fronted by Birmingham natives Sally Rea Morris and Stephen Marks, they are fierce entertainers known for their tongue-in-cheek humour. Their much-loved song ‘Never Have I Ever’ won support from Bob Harris who played it on BBC Radio 2, and they never fail to get festival goers on their feet to participate in the infamous drinking game which inspired the song. Much like their previous single, their upcoming release ‘Afraid To Fall’ is bound to become another huge festival anthem this Summer!

Talking about the song, the duo said, ‘We have been working on our new music since before the pandemic so it feels so good to finally be putting it out into the world! ‘Afraid to Fall’ is the anthem for anyone stuck in the friend zone, and we hope it encourages our listeners to be empowered to go all in on whatever they have been holding back from. We can all feel afraid of the unknown, but when the fear of not knowing is scarier than the outcome, sometimes you have to dive in head first and face the consequences”