Will Young debuts new single ‘Crying On The Bathroom Floor’

Will Young has released his new single ‘Crying On the Bathroom Floor’, a cover of the MUNA song and the title track from his upcoming album (released 6th August 2021).

The track comes accompanied by an official video which prequels the video for ‘Daniel’ and was also directed by the renowned Andrew John “W.I.Z.” Whiston (Disclosure, Kings Of Leon). Both visuals are to be part of the short film ‘Just Like That’, coming soon.

“’Crying on The Bathroom Floor’ was destined not only to be a single but the title of the album. For me, there is humour in the album title as well as sadness. My respect for MUNA is super high – they are just the sort of exciting, authentic act that make music worth listening to. It was a privilege to put my own spin on their song as well as a privilege to work with Richard X again on production. I also worked with Wiz on the video, a director who I have returned to time and time again. Both of whom I have a huge creative affinity with. I am looking forward to sharing the rest of the album with everyone. These are all songs written by strong, authentic and challenging, individual women that I find utterly inspiring,” shares Young

In response to the track, MUNA says: “We’re so honoured that Will felt moved by our song ‘Crying On The Bathroom Floor’ and chose to not only put his own spin on it for his record of covers but also make it the title track.”

The single follows Young’s reworking of Bat For Lashes’ ‘Daniel’.

This September, Will embarks on a series of intimate live shows, performing several of the new tracks alongside classic songs acoustically and chatting with audiences across the country.

