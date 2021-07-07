Olivia Rodrigo – cast your vote in our ‘Sour’ poll

Olivia Rodrigo is currently the biggest star in the world thanks to the success of her number one singles ‘drivers license’ and ‘good 4 u’, and her debut album ‘Sour’.

She’s also known for her role in the smash-hit Disney+ series ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’, where she plays Nini Salazar-Roberts.

With ‘Sour’ already the best-selling album in the world so far this year, we thought it was time to find out what you’re loving about the album, the music videos and the recent ‘Sour Prom’ (which we might have watched about 100 times already).

Cast your vote in the poll below:

