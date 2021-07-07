Connect with us

Nicki Nicole and Deloassa

Nicki Nicole teams up with Delaossa for new Single ‘Me Has Dejado’

Watch the video for the summer smash right here.

Argentine star Nicki Nicole has teamed up with Spanish rapper Delaossa for new single ‘Me Has Dejado’ (‘You’ve Left Me’).

The song is co-produced by Delaossa, Mauro de Tommaso, Kiddo and Evlay. The music video for the track was directed by Guillermo Centenera and filmed in Madrid.

It showcases Nicole presenting the downfall of her on-screen relationship with track collaborator Delaossa. The official video features contrasting scenes of the two musicians with their friends. Nicki stuck on a sinking car and Delaossa in ruins.

“Dani is someone that I admire very much. I have been a big fan of his since before I started making music. It is incredible to have my idol become my friend,” Nicole shares. “We made this song two years ago and my hope was to record it together in the studio, but due to the pandemic we had to finish it separately. Luckily, we were able to record the video together here in Spain. The great thing about this song is that it has my essence and his 100%.”

“Recording with Nicki was incredible because it was super organic. I learned about her through the Bizarrap session, and I reached out,” Delaossa remembers.“I invited her to sing with me at one of my shows, and then it flowed. When I went to Argentina we got together in the studio, and in about an hour and a half we created the song. It was supernatural and organic. It was a pleasure, there were great vibes. With Nicki there aren’t enough words.”

‘Me Has Dejado’ follows Nicole’s break-out single ‘No Toque Mi Naik’ with Lunay, which the pair performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon during Nicole’s U.S. television debut. Nicole picked up ‘Best New Female Artist’ for Premio Lo Nuestro and a Latin GRAMMY nomination for ‘Best New Artist’.

