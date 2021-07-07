Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Film

Mads Mikkelsen – his 5 biggest box office hits

The Danish actor is a favourite with film fans – here’s his biggest films so far.

Published

Mads Mikkelsen
Credit: Studiocanal UK

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen has an incredibly fervent fanbase thanks to the stellar performances he's given on the big and the small screen over the last 25 years.

Whether he's part of the Marvel Universe or wowing as Hannibal Lector in the TV series 'Hannibal', Mikkelsen is always a mark of quality for any project he's in. Even in a bad production, he still manages to impress.

With his current film 'Another Round', which won the Best International Feature Film Oscar earlier this year, in cinemas and winning rave reviews, we thought we'd find out what Mikkelsen's top 5 biggest hits were at the box office.

Keep reading and use the arrows to find out...

Prev1 of 5
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

5. ‘King Arthur’ (2004) – $203.6 million

Opening the top 5 is 2004’s ‘King Arthur’, which was mauled by critics but loved by film-goers (at the time at least). Mikkelsen played Tristan, one of Arthur’s (Clive Owen) men and was among a star-studded cast that included Keira Knightley, Ioan Gruffudd and Stellan Skarsgard. The film also starred Hugh Dancy, who went on to star opposite Mikkelsen in ‘Hannibal’.

Prev1 of 5
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

The Many Saints of Newark The Many Saints of Newark

Film

‘The Many Saints of Newark’ – watch the trailer for ‘The Sopranos’ prequel

The much-anticipated film arrives this autumn.

6 days ago
The Office The Office

Competitions

Win ‘The Office: The Complete Series’ on Blu-ray

The 34-disc boxset could be yours.

7 days ago
Luke Evans - The Hobbit Luke Evans - The Hobbit

Film

Luke Evans’ Top 5 box office hits

We take a look at the Welsh actor's top grossing films.

2 days ago
Total War Warhammer 2 Total War Warhammer 2

Games & Tech

‘Total War Warhammer 2’, The Silence And The Fury Expansion Coming Soon

Available 14th July

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you