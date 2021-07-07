Connect with us

Disney debuts new poster for ‘Encanto’ ahead of the trailer arriving tomorrow

The film features songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Published

Encanto
Credit: Disney

Walt Disney Animation Studios have released a new poster for ‘Encanto’ ahead of the trailer arriving tomorrow.

‘Encanto’ tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto.

The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.

The film features all-new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda (‘Hamilton’) and is directed by Byron Howard (‘Zootopia’, ‘Tangled’) and Jared Bush (co-director ‘Zootopia’), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer ‘The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez’) and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino.

Take a look at the poster for ‘Encanto’ below:

Encanto
Credit: Disney

‘Encanto’ opens in cinemas on 26th November 2021. 

