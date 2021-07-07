Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Music

The Ultimate Adam Lambert Poll – cast your vote now

Cast your vote in our ultimate Adam Lambert poll.

Published

Adam Lambert
Credit: Joseph Sinclair

Following on from our recent article where we selected 5 songs from Adam Lambert that should have been singles, we decided to put together The Ultimate Adam Lambert Poll.

We want you to vote for your favourites across these three questions so we can find out your favourite Adam Lambert album, song and live tour. It’s going to be tough so make sure you think about it before you cast your vote.

Please do share the poll with other Glamberts so we can get a true representation of what fans consider his best work to date.

Cast your votes below…

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

1. What is your favourite Adam Lambert album?

2. What is your favourite Adam Lambert single?

3. What is your favourite Adam Lambert live tour?

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

The Many Saints of Newark The Many Saints of Newark

Film

‘The Many Saints of Newark’ – watch the trailer for ‘The Sopranos’ prequel

The much-anticipated film arrives this autumn.

5 days ago
Meat Loaf - Blind Before I Stop Meat Loaf - Blind Before I Stop

Music

Meat Loaf – ‘Blind Before I Stop’ vinyl review

The rock icon's fifth album gets a limited edition vinyl release.

7 days ago
The Office The Office

Competitions

Win ‘The Office: The Complete Series’ on Blu-ray

The 34-disc boxset could be yours.

6 days ago
The Good, The Bart and The Loki The Good, The Bart and The Loki

TV

‘The Good, The Bart, and The Loki’ Simpsons short coming to Disney+ in July

The Marvel-themed short arrives next week.

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you