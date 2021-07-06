Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Music

98 Degrees to release new single ‘Where Do You Wanna Go’ on Friday

The boyband has a brand new track coming on Friday.

Published

98 Degrees
Credit: 98 Degrees

98 Degrees is back together and preparing to release new single ‘Where Do You Wanna Go’ on Friday.

The boyband – Nick Lachey, Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons and Justin Jeffre – are releasing the song as part of their ’98 Days of Summer’ campaign, which is a celebration of the band’s music and legacy. The campaign will culminate in the release of an EP featuring remixes of the band’s biggest hits alongside new songs.

‘Where Do You Wanna Go’ is 98 Degrees’ first new original single since 2013’s ‘Impossible Things’.

The band posted a teaser clip on Instagram yesterday, giving fans a taste of what to expect the track drops in full on Friday:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Launching in 1997, 98 Degrees broke through with their Gold certified self-titled debut album. Their 1998 second album ’98 Degrees and Rising’ was certified 4x Platinum in the US and produced the hits ‘Because Of You’ and ‘The Hardest Thing’.

The boyband also teamed up with Mariah Carey for her number one smash ‘Thank God I Found You’ in 2000, which also featured Joe. Their last studio album was the festive collection ‘Let It Snow’ in 2017.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Michael Landon's Top 5 Roles Michael Landon's Top 5 Roles

Arts

Remembering TV legend Michael Landon’s Top 5 roles

We revisit the best performances of an actor the critics named 'Television's Family Man'.

7 days ago
AI Entertainment AI Entertainment

Games & Tech

Artificial Intelligence’s Role in Entertainment: How Has it Changed?

Let’s look at the evolution of AI in the entertainment sector.

7 days ago
Xbox Games with Gold Logo Xbox Games with Gold Logo

Games & Tech

Xbox Games With Gold for July 2021 announced

Including Planet Alpha.

7 days ago
The Many Saints of Newark The Many Saints of Newark

Film

‘The Many Saints of Newark’ – watch the trailer for ‘The Sopranos’ prequel

The much-anticipated film arrives this autumn.

4 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you