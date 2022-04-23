Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Brett Kissel and 98 Degrees

EF Country

Brett Kissel and 98 Degrees team up for “Ain’t The Same”

The Country star and the boyband join forces.

Published

Chalk this up as a collaboration we never expected – Brett Kissel has joined forces with 98 Degrees for new single “Ain’t The Same”.

The upbeat song tells the story of a narrator professing his feelings to the love of his life, explaining that life “ain’t the same” without her. The track also features a clever chorus that parallels the narrator’s relationship and famous pairings that just aren’t quite right when not together.

Kissel wrote the song alongside Karen Kosowski and Tim Nichols, and it was inspired by his wife Cecilia.

He explained, “We kept landing on how much sweeter everything is when we get to experience life’s gifts with the people we cherish most…and, how things just ‘Ain’t the Same’ if you’re missing the key ingredient. For me, that’s my wife Cecilia, who was the inspiration for the song.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Talking about working with 98 Degrees, Kissel says: “98° is such an iconic group, and the fact that they are making their first foray into the country music space with me is such an honor. They’ve collaborated and had massive hits with legends like Mariah Carey and Stevie Wonder, so to work with them on this project and have a blast with them in-studio and on our video shoot in LA… it’s the coolest thing.”

98 Degrees have sold over 10 million records worldwide and achieved eight top 40 singles in the U.S. “Ain’t The Same” marks their first foray into Country Music and comes on the heels of their 25th career Anniversary Year.

Kissel has previously received recognition for other powerhouse collaborations, releasing a DND remix of his Platinum-certified single ‘She Drives Me Crazy’ with multi-platinum selling superstar Nelly. His charismatic personality, energetic stage presence, and music style have propelled him to the top of the Canadian Country music charts, with two Gold-certified albums, three Platinum (including the album version of ‘She Drives Me Crazy’), and eight Gold singles, and 15 top-10 radio hits to his credit.

Kissel is currently in the studio finishing up his upcoming album, due out later in 2022.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Jason Aldean Georgia Album Review Jason Aldean Georgia Album Review

EF Country

Jason Aldean – ‘Georgia’ review

Aldean completes the 'Macon' / 'Georgia' Double Album Release

4 days ago
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

Film

‘Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank’ – watch the trailer for the Sky Original

The animated family film will premiere on Sky Cinema this summer.

6 days ago
Doctor on Display Doctor on Display

TV

Doctor Who ‘Doctor on Display’ DVD review

The Museum of Classic Sci-fi documentary introduced by Sophie Aldred.

6 days ago
Shy Carter Shy Carter

EF Country

Shy Carter debuts the video for ‘Hurry’

Watch the video for the catchy song right here.

5 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you