‘Zola’ – watch the trailer for the new film starring Taylour Paige and Riley Keough

The trailer has been released for ‘Zola’ from acclaimed writer/director Janicza Bravo.

The stranger-than-fiction saga, which started life as a now-iconic series of viral, uproarious tweets, stars Taylour Paige, Riley Keough, Nicholas Braun and Colman Domingo.

Zola (newcomer Taylour Paige), a Detroit waitress, strikes up a new friendship with a customer, Stefani (Riley Keough), who seduces her to join a weekend partying in Florida. What at first seems like a glamorous trip full of “hoeism” rapidly transforms into a 48-hour journey involving a nameless pimp, an idiot boyfriend, some shady guys in Tampa, and other unexpected adventures in this wild, see-it-to-believe-it tale.

From writer-director Janicza Bravo (‘Lemon’) comes the unforgettable and outrageous story of two women who hit the road to score quick cash dancing for money in Tampa, only to find their friendship tested when one of them isn’t who she claims to be.

The film and the real events on which it is based present an empowering tale of female agency and take-charge determination in the face of male oppression.

‘Zola’ will be the closing night gala at Sundance London on 1st August 2021 and it will be released in cinemas on 6th August 2021.