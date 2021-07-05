Luke Evans’ Top 5 box office hits

Welsh actor Luke Evans has established himself a favourite on the big and small screen.

Making his debut in 2002's 'Taboo', based on Boy George's musical of the same name, Evans has gone on to be one of the most bankable actors in the world. He's also wowed on the small screen in shows like 'The Alienist' and 'The Pembrokeshire Murders', and he released his hit album 'At Last' in 2019.

Fans can see him in 'Nine Perfect Strangers' opposite Nicole Kidman, which is coming to Amazon Prime Video in the UK in August.

As we patiently wait for that show to arrive, we thought we'd have a look at Evans' top 5 hits at the box office. Use the arrows below to find out which of his films have earned the most...

5. Fast & Furious 6 (2013) – $788.7 million The first outing for Evans’ Owen Shaw, ‘Fast & Furious 6’ defied the odds and became (at the time) the highest-grossing instalment in the long-running franchise. It’s since been bested by the releases that came after but this action-packed series has made cinema history with its incredible longevity. Owen Shaw is a former British SAS soldier who leads a group of skilled mercenaries to steal high-tech devices worth billions on the black market.