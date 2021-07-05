Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Film

Luke Evans’ Top 5 box office hits

We take a look at the Welsh actor’s top grossing films.

Published

Luke Evans - The Hobbit
Credit: Warner Bros

Welsh actor Luke Evans has established himself a favourite on the big and small screen.

Making his debut in 2002's 'Taboo', based on Boy George's musical of the same name, Evans has gone on to be one of the most bankable actors in the world. He's also wowed on the small screen in shows like 'The Alienist' and 'The Pembrokeshire Murders', and he released his hit album 'At Last' in 2019.

Fans can see him in 'Nine Perfect Strangers' opposite Nicole Kidman, which is coming to Amazon Prime Video in the UK in August.

As we patiently wait for that show to arrive, we thought we'd have a look at Evans' top 5 hits at the box office. Use the arrows below to find out which of his films have earned the most...

Prev1 of 5
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

5. Fast & Furious 6 (2013) – $788.7 million

The first outing for Evans’ Owen Shaw, ‘Fast & Furious 6’ defied the odds and became (at the time) the highest-grossing instalment in the long-running franchise. It’s since been bested by the releases that came after but this action-packed series has made cinema history with its incredible longevity. Owen Shaw is a former British SAS soldier who leads a group of skilled mercenaries to steal high-tech devices worth billions on the black market.

Prev1 of 5
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Michael Landon's Top 5 Roles Michael Landon's Top 5 Roles

Arts

Remembering TV legend Michael Landon’s Top 5 roles

We revisit the best performances of an actor the critics named 'Television's Family Man'.

6 days ago
AI Entertainment AI Entertainment

Games & Tech

Artificial Intelligence’s Role in Entertainment: How Has it Changed?

Let’s look at the evolution of AI in the entertainment sector.

6 days ago
Mandabi Mandabi

Competitions

Win ‘Mandabi’ on Blu-ray

We've got four copies to give away.

6 days ago
Jordan Rowe Jordan Rowe

EF Country

Interview: Jordan Rowe discusses new single ‘Bad Case of the Good Ole Boy’ and teases his forthcoming album

The River House Artists rising star opens up about his plans for the year.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you