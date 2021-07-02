‘The Many Saints of Newark’ – watch the trailer for ‘The Sopranos’ prequel

The trailer has debuted for ‘The Many Saints of Newark’, the upcoming prequel film for the iconic HBO series ‘The Sopranos’.

The film stars the late James Gandolfini’s son Michael Gandolfini as a young Tony Soprano. The cast also includes Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, Michela De Rossi, John Magaro, Ray Liotta and Vera Farmiga.

The film is set in the explosive era of the Newark riots, when rival gangsters began to rise up, challenging the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the city.

Alan Taylor (‘Thor: The Dark World’), who won an Emmy for his directing work on ‘The Sopranos’, is helming the film from a screenplay by series creator David Chase & Lawrence Konner, based on characters created by Chase. Chase, Konner and Nicole Lambert are producing the film, with Michael Disco, Marcus Viscidi, Toby Emmerich and Richard Brener serving as executive producers.

‘The Many Saints of Newark’ was shot on location in New Jersey and New York, and several beloved characters from the original series that inspired the film are featured in the movie.

‘The Many Saints of Newark’ will be released nationwide on 22nd October 2021 by Warner Bros. Pictures