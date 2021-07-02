Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Many Saints of Newark

Film

‘The Many Saints of Newark’ – watch the trailer for ‘The Sopranos’ prequel

The much-anticipated film arrives this autumn.

Published

The trailer has debuted for ‘The Many Saints of Newark’, the upcoming prequel film for the iconic HBO series ‘The Sopranos’.

The film stars the late James Gandolfini’s son Michael Gandolfini as a young Tony Soprano. The cast also includes Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, Michela De Rossi, John Magaro, Ray Liotta and Vera Farmiga.

The film is set in the explosive era of the Newark riots, when rival gangsters began to rise up, challenging the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the city.

Alan Taylor (‘Thor: The Dark World’), who won an Emmy for his directing work on ‘The Sopranos’, is helming the film from a screenplay by series creator David Chase & Lawrence Konner, based on characters created by Chase. Chase, Konner and Nicole Lambert are producing the film, with Michael Disco, Marcus Viscidi, Toby Emmerich and Richard Brener serving as executive producers.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘The Many Saints of Newark’ was shot on location in New Jersey and New York, and several beloved characters from the original series that inspired the film are featured in the movie.

‘The Many Saints of Newark’ will be released nationwide on 22nd October 2021 by Warner Bros. Pictures

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Michael Landon's Top 5 Roles Michael Landon's Top 5 Roles

Arts

Remembering TV legend Michael Landon’s Top 5 roles

We revisit the best performances of an actor the critics named 'Television's Family Man'.

3 days ago
Turner & Hooch Turner & Hooch

TV

‘Turner & Hooch’ coming to Disney+ in July – watch the trailer

The spin-off from the classic movie is coming next month.

6 days ago
Jo O'Meara Jo O'Meara

Music

S Club 7 star Jo O’Meara to release new album ‘With Love’ in August

The singer is gearing up for a new solo album.

7 days ago
Halloween Kills Halloween Kills

Film

‘Halloween Kills’ trailer debuts and explains how Michael Myers survives

The horror sequel is coming in October.

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you