‘My Little Pony: A New Generation’ announces voice cast

Entertainment One has announced the voice cast for ‘My Little Pony: A New Generation’.

The film is coming to Netflix on 24th September 2021 and the star-studded voice cast is pretty impressive.

The Mane 5 voice cast for the equestrian themed feature stars Vanessa Hudgens (Sunny), Kimiko Glenn (Izzy), James Marsden (Hitch), Sofia Carson (Pipp) and Liza Koshy (Zipp). Additional voice cast members include Ken Jeong (Sprout), Elizabeth Perkins (Phyllis), Jane Krakowski (Queen Haven), Phil LaMarr (Alphabittle) and Michael McKean (Argyle).

The film is directed by Robert Cullen, José L. Ucha, and co-directed by Mark Fattibene. The story was created by Robert Cullen & José L. Ucha, and Tim Sullivan. The screenplay was written by Tim Sullivan and Gillian Berrow. Cecil Kramer and Peter Lewis produced.

The unimaginable has happened…Equestria has lost its magic! Earth Ponies, Unicorns, and Pegasi are no longer friends and now live separated by species. But idealistic Earth Pony Sunny (Vanessa Hudgens) is determined to find a way to bring enchantment and unity back to their world. Teaming up with open-hearted Unicorn Izzy (Kimiko Glenn), the pair travel to faraway lands where they encounter the likes of charismatic and brave Pegasi Pipp (Sofia Carson) and Zipp (Liza Koshy) and the ever-responsible fellow Earth Pony Hitch (James Marsden).

Their mission is full of misadventures, but these new best friends each possess their own unique and special gifts that may be just what this ponyverse needs to restore magic and prove that even little ponies can make a big difference.