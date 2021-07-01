Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

‘Total War Warhammer 2’, The Silence And The Fury Expansion Coming Soon

Available 14th July

Published

Total War Warhammer 2
Credit: Creative Assembly / SEGA

The Silence and the Fury will be the last piece of DLC for Total War Warhammer 2. Since its release in 2017 TWW2 has received nineteen expansions in total, some paid for and some for free. These have included everything from an extra lord or two to overhauling entire game mechanics and new factions to play.

The Silence and the Fury is all about the Beastmen and Lizardmen and will introduce two new legendary lords, new units plus updates to the Beastmen and Dwarf campaigns.

Watch the announcement trailer below:

Leading the Beastmen will be Doombull Taurox, an absolute brute formed from living brass by the Gods of Chaos. The new Lizardmen lord is Oxyotl, the revered Chameleon Skink and master of stealth.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Charging into battle alongside their lords are several new units to bolster both the Beastmen and Lizardmen ranks. Standout units include the grotesque Jabberslythe which is an unholy fusion of multiple monsters, the gargantuan multi-limbed Ghorgon, and the ferocious twin-tailed Troglodon.

Last but not least, this Lords Pack also ushers in Old World Updates for both the Beastmen and Dwarf races. This update dramatically overhauls numerous features for both races, meaning their campaigns are more fun, engaging and offer a more lore-thentic experience.

The Silence and the Fury is available to pre order now on Steam.

Check out some screenshots / artwork in our gallery below:

Total War Warhammer 2
Total War Warhammer 2
Total War Warhammer 2
Total War Warhammer 2
Total War Warhammer 2
Total War Warhammer 2
Total War Warhammer 2
Total War Warhammer 2

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Home Free Home Free

EF Country

Interview: Home Free’s Austin Brown talks about the band’s new album ‘Land of the Free’

The group's lead tenor opens up about the patriotic new record.

7 days ago
Home Free Home Free

EF Country

Home Free – ‘Land of the Free’ review

The group gets patriotic on their new album.

7 days ago
Michael Landon's Top 5 Roles Michael Landon's Top 5 Roles

Arts

Remembering TV legend Michael Landon’s Top 5 roles

We revisit the best performances of an actor the critics named 'Television's Family Man'.

2 days ago
Supernova Supernova

Film

‘Supernova’ Review

Stanley Tucci & Colin Firth shine in Harry Macqueen's emotionally-charged drama.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you