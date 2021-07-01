PlayStation Plus games for July 2021 announced

Sony have announced July’s free PS4 and PS5 titles for PS Plus subscribers and it’s another amazing month. In June our pick of the bunch was Star Wars: Squadrons for PS4.

PS Plus games always arrive on the first Tuesday of the month, which means you can expect to see the next batch of titles arrive on 6th July. PS Plus members will be able to grab free copies of third-person survival horror A Plague Tale: Innocence (PS5), first-person shooter Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (PS4) and over the top arcade punch ups with WWE 2K Battlegrounds (PS4). Also there’s still time to pickup Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown (PS4) as it’s back for a second month.

Remember that PS Plus members who own a PS5 also get access to the PlayStation Plus Collection. This is a curated library of PS4 games that defined the generation, including Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Persona 5 and many more.

To recap:

Leaving PS Plus on 6th July, 2021:

Operation: Tango (PS5)

Star Wars: Squadrons (PS4)

Available on PS Plus on 6th July, 2021:

A Plague Tale: Innocence (PS5)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (PS4)

WWE 2K Battlegrounds (PS4)

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown (PS4)

EF Games will bring you news of the PlayStation Plus titles for August 2021 towards the end of July. Remember to make sure you’ve added these titles to your collection before the new games arrive.

