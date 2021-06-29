Connect with us

Xbox Games With Gold for July 2021 announced

Including Planet Alpha.

Published

Xbox Games with Gold Logo
Credit: Microsoft

Xbox Games with Gold for June featured an average mix of free titles for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Our top pick in June was Injustice: Gods Among Us.

The Xbox Games with Gold for July 2021 have now been announced and there’s a pretty decent selection of titles on offer. On Xbox One subscribers will be able to download copies of Planet Alpha all month. From 16th July – 15th August, Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break will also be available.

Players can also download Conker: Live & Reloaded (Xbox Original) from 1st – 15th July and Midway Arcade Origins (Xbox 360) from 16th-31st July.

Even if you own a physical copy of the games on offer it’s still well worth grabbing the free digital copy. You could then pass your physical copy on to a friend or trade it in as you will no longer need the disc to play.

Remember that you can still add all the games to your Xbox Live account even if you don’t own all the relevant Xbox consoles. It’s worth noting that all these games are also playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

EF Games will bring you news of the Games with Gold titles for August 2021 towards the end of July. Let us know what you think of the selection this month via our Twitter and Facebook pages. Remember to give us a Follow or a Like while you’re there!

