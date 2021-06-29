Riley Green to release new collection ‘Behind the Bar’ on Friday

Singer-songwriter Riley Green will release his new collection ‘Behind the Bar’ via BMLG Records on Friday 2nd July 2021.

The seven-track collection can be pre-saved now at https://RileyGreen.lnk.to/BehindTheBarPR. Celebrating the release in partnership with BRUT, Green will host a livestream of his sold-out show Thursday 1st July at Joe’s on Weed Street in Chicago. Tune in at 8 PM CT here: https://RileyGreen.lnk.to/BTB_LivestreamPR.

“I’ve always enjoyed writing songs and one of the biggest tools I’ve used over the years to shape my songwriting is playing those songs on the road for fans and gauging their reactions,” explains Riley. “I’m looking forward to releasing ‘Behind the Bar’ and getting to play those songs on the road this summer.”

‘Behind the Bar’ features current single ‘If It Wasn’t For Trucks’ and a duet with Jessi Alexander on ‘That Was Us’.

The track listing is:

1. Behind The Bar (Riley Green, Erik Dylan, Randy Montana)

2. That’s What I’ve Been Told (Riley Green, Chris Dubois, Bobby Pinson)

3. If It Wasn’t For Trucks (Riley Green, Erik Dylan, Randy Montana)

4. Put ‘Em On Mine (Riley Green, Wyatt McCubbin, Jonathan Singleton)

5. That Was Us (featuring Jessi Alexander) (Riley Green, Jessi Alexander, Thomas Rhett)

6. I Let A Damn Good Woman Leave (Riley Green, Brent Cobb, Adam Hood, Scotch Taylor)

7. That’s My Dixie (Riley Green, Jessi Alexander, Randy Montana)

Green was name 2020 ACM Awards New Male Artist of the Year and his debut single ‘There Was This Girl’ was No. 1 GOLD-certified hit while his ballad ‘I Wish Grandpas Never Died’ was certified Platinum.

Green will join Dierks Bentley’s Beers On Me Tour beginning 13th August in Salt Lake City, UT.