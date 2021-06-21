Jimmie Allen to release ‘Bettie James Gold Edition’ on Friday

Jimmie Allen is gearing up to release ‘Bettie James Gold Edition’ on 25th June 2021 via BMG / BBR Music Group / Stoney Creek Records.

The expanded edition of his ‘Bettie James’ album features 16 tracks including nine brand new collaborations. Guest artists on the record include Babyface, BRELAND, Keith Urban, LANCO, Lathan Warlick, Lindsay Ell, Little Big Town, LOCASH, Monica, Neon Union, Pitbull, teamwork. and Vikina.

“When it comes to music I love, I don’t really get wrapped up in boundaries or genres. I thought we were gonna stop with the collaborations with Bettie James, and then I was like man, there’s so much music out there that I love, so many artists that I love, and I just wasn’t done,” Allen says of the impetus for Bettie James Gold Edition. “There’s some Pop, there’s some Rock, there’s some Country, there’s some R&B. I got a chance to work with legends! When I was writing some of the songs, I was trying to picture each moment. I went to each artist to work with them so they could be who they are on the song and bring their greatness to the song – I feel like that’s what makes the songs better. I’m super proud of the body of work of this album and can’t wait for people to hear it.” Bettie James Gold Edition is a continued homage to Allen’s late father, James Allen, and late grandmother, Bettie Snead, who passed away in September 2019 and February 2014 respectively.

The track listing for ‘Bettie James Gold Edition’ is:

1. “Get Country” – Jimmie Allen, LOCASH

2. “Home Sweet Hometown” – Jimmie Allen, LANCO

3. “Flavor (feat. Vikina)” – Jimmie Allen, Pitbull, teamwork.

4. “Somebody” – Jimmie Allen, BRELAND, Lathan Warlick

5. “Pray (feat. Vikina)” – Jimmie Allen, Monica, Little Big Town

6. “Boy Gets A Truck” – Jimmie Allen, Keith Urban

7. “Livin’ Man” – Jimmie Allen, Neon Union

8. “Tequila Talkin’” – Jimmie Allen, Lindsay Ell, teamwork.

9. “Forever” – Jimmie Allen, Babyface

10. “Good Times Roll” – Jimmie Allen, Nelly

11. “Drunk & I Miss You” – Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton

12. “Made For These” – Jimmie Allen, Tim McGraw

13. “Freedom Was A Highway” – Jimmie Allen, Brad Paisley

14. “Why Things Happen” – Jimmie Allen, Darius Rucker, Charley Pride

15. “When This Is Over (feat. The Oak Ridge Boys)” – Jimmie Allen, Tauren Wells, Rita Wilson

16. “This Is Us” – Jimmie Allen, Noah Cyrus