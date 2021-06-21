Connect with us

Tenille Townes to release new single ‘Girl Who Didn’t Care’ on Friday

The Canadian Country star has new music coming this week.

Published

Tenille Townes
Credit: John Shearer

Canadian Country singer-songwriter Tenille Townes will release her new single ‘Girl Who Doesn’t Care’ on 25th June 2021 via Columbia Nashville in partnership with RCA Records.

Townes wrote ‘Girl Who Didn’t Care’ with David Pramik and Steph Jones. It’s her first new music since she released her debut album ‘The Lemonade Stand’ last June. 

‘The Lemonade Stand’ recently won Country Album of the Year at the 50th Annual JUNO Awards. 

“Something happens to all of us at some point in our lives when we start noticing the cracks. We start realizing that we care about what somebody else thinks. That we want to belong and be accepted, and we’re scared we won’t be,” Townes says about the new song. 

“We start measuring our worth against everything else around us. Childhood innocence doesn’t just wait around. Once it’s gone, it’s gone. But the wonder? I think that’s always a part of us if we want to remember it.”

Over her career to date Townes has performed alongside the likes of Miranda Lambert, Alan Jackson, Dierks Bentley, and Little Big Town. She will join Brothers Osborne this summer and fall for their ‘We’re Not for Everyone Tour’. 

