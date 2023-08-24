The 10 Unmissable Country artists at this year’s Long Road festival

Despite an enforced pandemic break, the Long Road festival has quickly established itself as being one of the premier Country music and Americana festivals in not only the UK but Europe too. Set in the beautiful grounds of Stanford Hall in Leicestershire, the festival is a wonderful mix of Country, Americana and Roots music across a number of stages. Add in a series of eclectic and interesting events (like car shows and the opportunity to go wild swimming) and you’ve got an amazing couple of days on your hands.

This year the festival is happening on Friday 25th to Sunday 27th August, the second year in a row that the festival has occupied the August Bank Holiday weekend slot. This means it should be tad warmer for all those people camping but with the British summer being what it has been this year, who knows? We thought you might like our Top 10 recommendations for who to see at the festival this year.

First Time Flyers

Friday on the Interstate Stage at 8pm. One of the UK’s best bands, made up of four very talented solo artists in their own right. Think Lady A with a bit of West End pizzaz meets Edinburgh Fringe stand up. First Time Flyers will bring the party, make you laugh and drink the party dry with their unique blend of melodies and harmonies.

Tenille Townes

Friday on the Interstate Stage at 9.40pm. Canadian native but Nashville based Tenille Townes is no stranger to these shows having played her own shows and slots at the C2C festival over the years. One of the most unique talents in Country music, Townes is a gifted storyteller and can also rock out with the best of them. Currently touring her ‘Train Track Worktapes’ project, this will be a special set for sure.

Joshua Ray Walker

Saturday Front Porch at 1.10pm. A superb storyteller and gifted talent, Joshua Ray Walker has been lauded for his talents from such luminary magazines as American Songwriter and Rolling Stone. He’s currently promoting his ‘What is it Even?’ album of cover songs from female artists and it will be a real treat to see this talented artist in such an intimate setting.

Miko Marks

Saturday at 2.15pm in the Interstate tent. We were blown away by the power and passion on Miko Marks’ album, ‘Feel Like Going Home’, from last year. Read our review here. She will bring a fire to the Interstate tent that will be amazing to see. Miko says it best when she says, “I just want to make the music that is true and honest from within my soul. To me it’s a blend of everything I carry. It’s country, it’s blues, it’s rock n roll, it’s gospel and soul.”

Jackson Dean

Saturday on the Rhinestone stage at 3pm. Jackson Dean’s ‘Greenbroke’ album has been one of our favourite releases of modern times. We were lucky to catch up with him face to face to talk about it at the CMAFest in Nashville in 2022 and we’ve been champions of his since. Gritty, earthy organic music played with a passion and fire. He’s currently writing his second album now and has tided fans over with the excellent ‘Live at the Ryman’ release, finally giving us chance to hear ‘Heavens to Betsy’, one of his best songs.

Chapel Hart

Saturday on the Front Porch at 6.15pm. Danica and Devynn Hart along with their cousin Trea Swindle, make up Chapel Hart who rose to prominence by getting to the final of America’s Got Talent. They were inducted into CMT’s Next Women of Country in 2021 and have been releasing excellent music now for a good number of years. They will be a fantastic watch on the Front Porch and great entertainment with their melodies and harmonies.

The Round Up featuring Two Ways Home, Katy Hurt, Matt Hodges and Paris Adams

Sunday at Buddy’s at 10.45am. There’s no better way to get your Sunday morning going than with a songwriter session featuring some of the best talent that the UK has to offer. Two Ways Home will be hosting one of their regular ‘Round Up’ sessions in this lovely setting and you will hear great songs, played with a passion, from all of the artists on the bill.

Megan Moroney

Sunday on the Rhinestone stage at 1.45pm. Making her UK debut, Megan Moroney has been the name on everyone’s lips back in Nashville this year. Hitting the top of the charts with ‘Tennessee Orange’ and releasing one of the best albums of the year in ‘Lucky, means that Moroney is the must-see artist at this festival. Imagine seeing Carly Pearce or Ashley McBryde back in the days before they were ‘famous’ (which we did all have the privilege to do here in the UK, don’t forget) and you’ll be somewhere in the ball park. See her now in this relatively intimate setting!

Eli Young Band

Sunday on the Rhinestone stage at 6.45pm. What a treat to finally get one of the best bands in the business over to the UK. The Eli Young Band have been making excellent music since 2002 but it was their ‘Life at Best’ album in 2011 that really propelled them into the big leagues with tracks like ‘Crazy Girl’ and ‘Even if it Breaks Your Heart’ hitting big on the Country charts. For many long time Country fans who were around before the genre got popular over here in the last decade this will be a real bucket-list set.

Shane Smith and the Saints

Sunday in the Interstate Tent at 7.30pm. There’s a little bit of overlap here with the Eli Young Band but you can get some fitness in by sprinting between the two arenas! If you’ve been watching the TV show Yellowstone over the past years you’ll have heard music from Shane Smith and the Saints as show runner Taylor Sheridan describes this band as his favourites! Earthy, organic, passionate music from the deep heart of Texas, Shane Smith and the Saints will set the interstate tent on fire with their powerful and impactful show.

Cam

Sunday headliner. Rhinestone stage at 8.45pm. We weren’t going to include Blackberry Smoke or Jon Pardi, given they were headliners and most people at the Long Road festival will go and see the headliners but special mention must be given to Cam, who is now flying in from LA to fill in the gap made by Jon Pardi pulling out of the festival at the last minute. What a hero Cam is and it will be great to finish this festival with a huge sing along to ‘Diane’ from an artist that we hold dearly and who has always treated the UK well.