Tickets for Tenille Townes’ UK & European tour for late summer are on sale now

ACM winner, reigning CCMA Entertainer of the Year, and two-time JUNO Award winner, Tenille Townes announced on Tuesday that she will be making her anticipated return to the UK and Europe for the ‘Train Track Tour’ in August. Tickets go on sale today and are available here.

Speaking on the upcoming tour, Townes shared, “You know the second I leave your side of the ocean, I’m already planning how to get back to you guys and I’m so excited for this run of shows.”

Credit: Limetree PR

The run of ten headlining intimate shows, follows on the back of Townes’ latest EP release ‘Train Track Worktapes‘ in April. Our review of the EP is here. The project was conceptualised, written, and recorded on a charity train trip that covered nearly 3,000 miles across southern Canada, the EP is a collection as unique as the experience it was born from. A tradition in her native country, the CP Holiday Train benefits local food banks when their need is greatest, as each attendee brings donations to catch the free concert. Train doors fold down to create a stage, where Townes entertained crowds ranging from dozens to thousands, sometimes in temperatures as low as -31°C. She performed 65 shows during her 15 days on board.

The project follows her recent collaboration, which was born from a chance encounter in a stairwell, with GRAMMY Award winner Bryan Adams, ‘The Thing That Wrecks You’, for a vocal performance that matches the energy of the song’s lyrics. The official video, which was directed by Adams, visualises the moment love careens headfirst towards heartbreak.

Earlier this week, Tenille performed at the ACM New Artist Winners Celebration at the ACM Awards, where she played for the packed crowd on Tostitos Championship Plaza. The event aired live on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, and saw Hailey Whitters winning New Female Artist of the Year – the title Townes was awarded in 2020 – and Zach Bryan winning New Male Artist of the Year.

Tenille Townes’ Upcoming UK/European Dates:

Fri., 25 August – The Long Road Festival – Leicestershire, UK

Sat., 26 August – Mackintosh Church – Glasgow, UK

Mon., 28 August – Stoller Hall – Manchester, UK

Tues., 29 August – St Pancras New Church – London, UK

Thurs., 31 August – Backstage Club – Munich, DE

Fri., 1 September – Nachtleben – Frankfurt, DE

Sat., 2 September – Tsunami – Cologne, DE

Mon., 4 September – Vega – Copenhagen, DK

Tues., 5 September – Dexter – Odense, DK

Weds., 6 September – Nalen Club – Stockholm, SE

Thursday, 7 September – Parkteatret – Oslo, NO