Nine Perfect Strangers

TV

Nicole Kidman’s ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ coming to Amazon Prime Video in August

The show also stars Luke Evans and Michael Shannon.

Published

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ is coming to Amazon Prime Video worldwide, excluding the US and China, on 20th August 2021.

The eight-part drama series is based on the bestselling book from Australian author Liane Moriarty (‘Big Little Lies’). It features a star studded cast led by Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy.

Filmed on location in Australia, the drama is set at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation, nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

The cast also includes Luke Evans, Tiffany Boone, Bobby Cannavale, Melvin Gregg, Regina Hall, Manny Jacinto, Asher Keddie, Michael Shannon, Grace Van Patten, and Samara Weaving. 

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ is executive produced by Nicole Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films, Bruna Papandrea, Jodi Matterson and Steve Hutensky for Made Up Stories, David E Kelley, Melissa McCarthy, John Henry Butterworth, Samantha Strauss, Jonathan Levine, Molly Allen and Liane Moriarty. 

The series is co-written by David E Kelley and John Henry Butterworth, with Jonathan Levine directing. 

The first three episodes of ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 20th August  with new episodes launching weekly.

