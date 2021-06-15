‘The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced’ launches on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5

Today is the day that next-gen console players of The Elder Scrolls Online have been waiting for. The Console Enhanced update has finally launched, bringing plenty of updates to the game.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced harnesses the horsepower of the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 to dramatically improve visual fidelity and performance. This represents a major leap forward for players who enjoy gaming on Xbox and PlayStation.

Watch The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced launch trailer below:

The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced features include:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Available on 15th June, 2021, those who own or purchase The Elder Scrolls Online on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Xbox One or PS4 will receive free access to ESO: Console Enhanced on next gen.

Thanks to performance mode on Xbox Series X|S and PS5, players can experience the game in a smooth 60fps @ 1080p.

Those looking for a stunning high-fidelity experience will enjoy Fidelity Mode, which enables ESO to be played in native 4K @ 30fps on Xbox Series X and PS5. Fidelity Mode on Xbox Series S will play ESO in 1440p @ 30fps.

ESO’s Draw Distance has been doubled, allowing players to see the vast landscapes of Tamriel across greater and greater distances.

Higher resolution textures and improved antialiasing will enhance the visual quality of gameplay, eliminating grainy edges and smoothing out objects like foliage and structures.

Reflections and shadows throughout the world of Tamriel have been greatly embellished, creating vastly sharper shadows as well as boosted realism while walking along places like rivers and streams.

Thanks to the power of next gen, loading screens have been sliced in half on average, providing a more continuous experience for players.

Check out the official The Elder Scrolls Online website for more information on the update and game.