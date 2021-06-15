‘The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced’ launches on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5

Today is the day that next-gen console players of The Elder Scrolls Online have been waiting for. The Console Enhanced update has finally launched, bringing plenty of updates to the game.
The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced harnesses the horsepower of the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 to dramatically improve visual fidelity and performance. This represents a major leap forward for players who enjoy gaming on Xbox and PlayStation.
Watch The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced launch trailer below:
The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced features include:
- Available on 15th June, 2021, those who own or purchase The Elder Scrolls Online on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Xbox One or PS4 will receive free access to ESO: Console Enhanced on next gen.
- Thanks to performance mode on Xbox Series X|S and PS5, players can experience the game in a smooth 60fps @ 1080p.
- Those looking for a stunning high-fidelity experience will enjoy Fidelity Mode, which enables ESO to be played in native 4K @ 30fps on Xbox Series X and PS5. Fidelity Mode on Xbox Series S will play ESO in 1440p @ 30fps.
- ESO’s Draw Distance has been doubled, allowing players to see the vast landscapes of Tamriel across greater and greater distances.
- Higher resolution textures and improved antialiasing will enhance the visual quality of gameplay, eliminating grainy edges and smoothing out objects like foliage and structures.
- Reflections and shadows throughout the world of Tamriel have been greatly embellished, creating vastly sharper shadows as well as boosted realism while walking along places like rivers and streams.
- Thanks to the power of next gen, loading screens have been sliced in half on average, providing a more continuous experience for players.
Check out the official The Elder Scrolls Online website for more information on the update and game.