Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

‘The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced’ launches on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5

Delivering a true next-gen experience.

Published

The Elder Scrolls Online
Credit: Bethesda

Today is the day that next-gen console players of The Elder Scrolls Online have been waiting for. The Console Enhanced update has finally launched, bringing plenty of updates to the game.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced harnesses the horsepower of the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 to dramatically improve visual fidelity and performance. This represents a major leap forward for players who enjoy gaming on Xbox and PlayStation.

Watch The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced launch trailer below:

The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced features include:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
  • Available on 15th June, 2021, those who own or purchase The Elder Scrolls Online on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Xbox One or PS4 will receive free access to ESO: Console Enhanced on next gen.
  • Thanks to performance mode on Xbox Series X|S and PS5, players can experience the game in a smooth 60fps @ 1080p.
  • Those looking for a stunning high-fidelity experience will enjoy Fidelity Mode, which enables ESO to be played in native 4K @ 30fps on Xbox Series X and PS5. Fidelity Mode on Xbox Series S will play ESO in 1440p @ 30fps.
  • ESO’s Draw Distance has been doubled, allowing players to see the vast landscapes of Tamriel across greater and greater distances.
  • Higher resolution textures and improved antialiasing will enhance the visual quality of gameplay, eliminating grainy edges and smoothing out objects like foliage and structures.
  • Reflections and shadows throughout the world of Tamriel have been greatly embellished, creating vastly sharper shadows as well as boosted realism while walking along places like rivers and streams.
  • Thanks to the power of next gen, loading screens have been sliced in half on average, providing a more continuous experience for players.

Check out the official The Elder Scrolls Online website for more information on the update and game.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

EF Country

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real – ‘A Few Stars Apart’ album review

The five-piece alt-country band has released their sixth studio album.

4 days ago
The Hello Darlins The Hello Darlins

EF Country

Interview: The Hello Darlins discuss debut album ‘Go By Feel’ and their biggest lessons from being session musicians

We spoke to Candace Lacina and Mike Little about the band's debut album.

6 days ago
Indiana Jones hat Indiana Jones hat

Competitions

Win an officially licensed Indiana Jones hat by Dorfman Pacific!

Get your hands on the must-have item!

5 days ago
Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

‘Adopt Me’ Announce New Sky Castle, Pride Pins And More In New Video

Wear your pins with pride.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you