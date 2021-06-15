Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Fallout 76 - Steel Reign

Games & Tech

‘Fallout 76’ – Steel Reign update arrives for free in July

Expeditions: The Pitt coming 2022.

Published

At the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase at E3 2021 details were released on the next free updates for Fallout 76. The first is called Steel Reign which will be available from 7th July, 2021. Watch the trailer for Steel Reign above.

Steel Reign brings the conclusion of the Brotherhood of Steel storyline that launched late last year. You arrive back at Fort Atlas to find the tensions between Paladin Rahmani and Knight Shin have reached a boiling point. After swarms of Super Mutants start to appear and people are reported missing, how will you guide the Brotherhood? Will you take the side of justice or will you remain committed to duty?

Fallout 76 - Steel Reign
Fallout 76 - Steel Reign
Fallout 76 - Steel Reign
Fallout 76 - Steel Reign
Fallout 76 - Steel Reign
Fallout 76 - Steel Reign
Fallout 76 - Steel Reign
Fallout 76 - Steel Reign
Fallout 76 - Steel Reign
Fallout 76 - Steel Reign
Fallout 76 - Steel Reign
Fallout 76 - Steel Reign
Fallout 76 - Steel Reign
Fallout 76 - Steel Reign
Credit: Bethesda

The Steel Reign update includes:

  • New Questline – Choose what direction the Brotherhood of Steel will take and solve the mysteries behind the appearance of the Super Mutants
  • New Locations and Gear – Unlock unique gear from the Brotherhood’s arsenal and explore new locations as you uncover what’s been happening in Appalachia
  • Season 5 Scoreboard – K.D. Inkwell is back in Escape from the 42nd Century! Rank up to unlock new rewards including C.A.M.P. items, cosmetics, and more. Beginning 7th July.
  • Legendary Upgrades – Put those Legendary Modules to work and create your own 1, 2, & 3-star legendary items, right from the comfort of your own C.A.M.P.

Expeditions: The Pitt

The second free update that was announced is Expeditions: The Pitt. This update is coming in 2022 and will take players outside Appalachia. Expeditions are repeatable and randomized off-site missions to various exciting locales in the Fallout universe.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

EF Country

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real – ‘A Few Stars Apart’ album review

The five-piece alt-country band has released their sixth studio album.

4 days ago
The Hello Darlins The Hello Darlins

EF Country

Interview: The Hello Darlins discuss debut album ‘Go By Feel’ and their biggest lessons from being session musicians

We spoke to Candace Lacina and Mike Little about the band's debut album.

6 days ago
Indiana Jones hat Indiana Jones hat

Competitions

Win an officially licensed Indiana Jones hat by Dorfman Pacific!

Get your hands on the must-have item!

5 days ago
Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

‘Adopt Me’ Announce New Sky Castle, Pride Pins And More In New Video

Wear your pins with pride.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you