‘The Doctors’ – behind the scenes of the William Hartnell and Jon Pertwee ‘Doctor Who’ eras coming to DVD

‘The Doctors’ compilation series of classic ‘Myth Makers’ interviews proved incredibly popular with fans of classic Doctor Who (1963-1989). Now, the creators of the series anticipate issuing the complete catalogue of interviews with behind-the-scenes production staff taking centre stage (plus a few extras!).

Credit: Reeltime Pictures

The first in a planned series of 13 new titles, ‘The Doctors: The Jon Pertwee Years Behind The Scenes Vol. 1’, contains interviews with the men and women who brought the Jon Pertwee era of the show to life. This includes legendary producer Barry Letts, fondly-remembered Terrance Dicks (Script Editor/Writer), Don Houghton (Writer of the classic serial ‘Inferno’, among others), Christopher Barry (Director of ‘The Daemons’ and others), Paul Bernhard (Director of ‘Day of the Daleks’), plus bonus interviews with actors Anna Barry, the recently-deceased Damaris Hayman, Terance Lodge and Valentine Palmer! They are presented by “voice of the Daleks” for the new series, Nicholas Briggs.

Credit: Reeltime Pictures

The second compilation will be ‘The Doctors: The William Hartnell Years Behind The Scenes’. That one will contain interviews with the team who created history by bringing the Doctor’s ground-breaking first incarnation to television screens. You can hear from Verity Lambert (the original Producer), Waris Hussain (Director), Donald Tosh (Script Editor), Tristram Cary (Composer), John Wiles (Producer), Dennis Spooner (Writer) and Paul Erickson (Writer), plus bonus interviews with actors Lyn Ashley, Suzanne Carroll, John Cater, Edward De Souza, and Fiona Walker!

For all fans of the classic era of ‘Doctor Who’, these special collector’s editions feature over five hours of pure nostalgia, which will give you a whole new insight into the making of your favourite science-fiction series!

Credit: Reeltime Pictures

Credit: Reeltime Pictures

Each title will be limited to just 1000 double DVD sets. They can be pre-ordered now.