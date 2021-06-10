Connect with us

‘War of the Worlds’ season 2 to premiere on Disney+ in July

The hit series will be available only on Disney+.

War of the Worlds
Credit: Studiocanal

Season 2 of ‘War of the Worlds‘ is coming to Star on Disney+ from Friday 16th July 2021.

Written and created by BAFTA Award-winner Howard Overman (‘Misfits’, ‘Crazyhead’, ‘Merlin’) of Urban Myth Films, the second season is set in France and the UK, and continues the modern-day retelling of H.G. Wells’ classic novel.

The cast includes Gabriel Byrne (‘In Treatment’), Daisy Edgar-Jones (‘Normal People’), along with further returning cast members, Léa Drucker, Natasha Little, Stéphane Caillard, Adel Bencherif, Ty Tennant, Stephen Campbell Moore, Bayo Gbadamosi, Aaron Heffernan and Emilie de Preissac. 

In the first series of ‘War of the Worlds’, an alien attack all but wiped out mankind, with just a handful of humans fighting to survive. And no one felt more rocked by the invasion than Emily (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who discovered she may have her own strange personal connection to the aliens. 

Series two of ‘War of the Worlds’ sees our characters left reeling by the possibility that the invaders could be human. A tense fight to take back the planet awaits them. For some, the sheer desperation to survive will lead them to contemplate sacrificing one of their own… 

Howard Overman commented: “It was always my intention in the first series of ‘War of the Worlds’ that the intricacies of human relationships would be at its heart. Watching these complex characters brought to life by such a fantastic cast of actors was a joy, and it’s been a thrill returning to their stories for series two.” 

The second season of the contemporary adaptation sees Richard Clark return to direct episodes 1-4 whilst Ben A. Williams directs episodes 5-8.   

