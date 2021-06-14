Connect with us

A Plague Tale: Requiem

‘A Plague Tale: Requiem’ revealed at Xbox E3 Showcase

Follow Hugo and Amicia on a new epic adventure!

At the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase this weekend, Asobo Studio and Focus Home Interactive announced A Plague Tale: Requiem. The game is the direct sequel to the critically acclaimed and award-winning A Plague Tale: Innocence.

Players will embark on an emotional and breathtaking as they follow Amicia and her brother Hugo on a new epic adventure. They will have to do whatever it takes to survive in a dark, plague-ridden medieval world.

Credit: Asobo Studio / Focus Home Interactive

The heart-rending story of Hugo and Amicia’s struggle for survival will continue in 2022 on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. The game will be available at launch on Xbox Game Pass for Consoles and PC. A Plague Tale: Requiem will also be released on Nintendo Switch using Nintendo’s Cloud Streaming technology.

EF Games will bring you more news on A Plague Tale: Requiem as it is released.

