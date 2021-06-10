‘Two Point Campus’ coming to PC and consoles in 2022

SEGA Europe and Two Point Studios have revealed that Two Point Campus, the sequel to the critically acclaimed management sim Two Point Hospital, is coming to PC and consoles simultaneously in 2022. Create the campus of your dreams, shape the lives of your students, and manage everything in between.

In Two Point Campus, you’ll be tasked with building and running your very own campus environment, where the decisions you make will shape the lives of the students you enrol and the staff you hire. For the first time, build in the great outdoors as you develop your very own campus grounds, buildings, and surroundings. Lay down dorms, pathways, hedgerows and more with new easy-to-use creative tools. The only limit is your imagination (and your in-game bank balance).

Watch the Two Point Campus announcement trailer below:

The people of Two Point County have slightly different priorities when it comes to education, meaning your students get to enjoy a wide range of hilariously unusual courses such as Knight School, where they’ll learn jousting and practise the noble art of chivalry. The less martially inclined can hone their skills in Gastronomy, and collaborate on all sorts of oversized culinary delights, like gigantic pizzas and equally humongous pies.

You’ll also need to nurture your students, explore their personalities, and fulfil all their wants and needs. Surround them with friends, help them develop relationships and make sure they balance everyday schoolwork with extracurricular delights like gigs, societies, and sports.

Check out the official Two Point Campus website for more information on the game. There you can also sign up for County Pass, which gives you a free coveted in-game item at launch.