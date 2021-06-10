Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Planet of Lana

Games & Tech

‘Planet of Lana’ revealed at Summer Game Fest

A stunning off-earth odyssey.

Published

Earlier at Summer Game Fest, Thunderful Publishing and independent developer Wishfully Studios revealed Planet of Lana. The debut title from Wishfully, Planet of Lana is a cinematic puzzle adventure featuring stunning hand-painted visuals, an unforgettable story and an epic soundtrack.

Set on an alien world, Planet of Lana tells the story of Lana and her loyal animal companion Mui as they embark on a rescue mission to save her sister. This touching tale is experienced through the lens of a cinematic side scrolling gameplay format, as players explore a colourful world full of stunning environments, strange creatures and dangerous machines. From a gameplay perspective, Planet of Lana is an adventure filled with daring platforming, engaging puzzles, tense stealth sequences and a companion mechanic that connects Lana and Mui, allowing for unique gameplay and story moments using their abilities in tandem.

Planet of Lana
Planet of Lana
Planet of Lana
Planet of Lana
Planet of Lana
Planet of Lana
Planet of Lana
Credit: Thunderful Publishing / Wishfully Studios

This off-world odyssey is tied together with a completely unique visual style that combines hand-drawn artwork, complex parallax layering and subtle use of 3D graphics to give the look of an interactive painting. On high-end PCs and Xbox Series X, Planet of Lana will run at a native resolution of 4K (2160p) at 60 frames per second, allowing its incredible artwork to come to life. Further details on Planet of Lana’s gameplay, story and performance profiles for other devices in the Xbox family of consoles will be shared at a later date.

Planet of Lana will be launching exclusively on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam and the Windows 10 Store in late 2022.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

The Hello Darlins The Hello Darlins

EF Country

Interview: The Hello Darlins discuss debut album ‘Go By Feel’ and their biggest lessons from being session musicians

We spoke to Candace Lacina and Mike Little about the band's debut album.

2 days ago
Tina Turner Tina Turner

Music

Tina Turner’s ‘Foreign Affair’ to get Deluxe reissue in July

The classic album is getting the deluxe treatment.

7 days ago
Spencer Crandall Spencer Crandall

EF Country

Interview: Spencer Crandall discusses new EP ‘Lost In The Wild’ and getting to grips with TikTok

The independent Country artist caught up with us about his new release.

7 days ago
John Mayer John Mayer

Music

John Mayer to release new album ‘Sob Rock’ in July

The musician is taking us back to the 80s with new single 'Last Train Home'.

5 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you