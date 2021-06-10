‘Planet of Lana’ revealed at Summer Game Fest

Earlier at Summer Game Fest, Thunderful Publishing and independent developer Wishfully Studios revealed Planet of Lana. The debut title from Wishfully, Planet of Lana is a cinematic puzzle adventure featuring stunning hand-painted visuals, an unforgettable story and an epic soundtrack.

Set on an alien world, Planet of Lana tells the story of Lana and her loyal animal companion Mui as they embark on a rescue mission to save her sister. This touching tale is experienced through the lens of a cinematic side scrolling gameplay format, as players explore a colourful world full of stunning environments, strange creatures and dangerous machines. From a gameplay perspective, Planet of Lana is an adventure filled with daring platforming, engaging puzzles, tense stealth sequences and a companion mechanic that connects Lana and Mui, allowing for unique gameplay and story moments using their abilities in tandem.

Credit: Thunderful Publishing / Wishfully Studios

This off-world odyssey is tied together with a completely unique visual style that combines hand-drawn artwork, complex parallax layering and subtle use of 3D graphics to give the look of an interactive painting. On high-end PCs and Xbox Series X, Planet of Lana will run at a native resolution of 4K (2160p) at 60 frames per second, allowing its incredible artwork to come to life. Further details on Planet of Lana’s gameplay, story and performance profiles for other devices in the Xbox family of consoles will be shared at a later date.

Planet of Lana will be launching exclusively on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam and the Windows 10 Store in late 2022.